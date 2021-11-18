A British landlord tore a Banksy mural from a store wall. Locals fear it will be sold for cash at Banksy’s astronomical market.





A building owner in Lowestoft, Suffolk, England, where Banksy painted a mural of a child with a lever as part of a “Great British Spraycation” last summer, ripped a piece of a wall painted by a street artist. Works for sale at Julien’s Auctions in California.

Locals aren’t happy about the removal of the precious art, one of 10 Banksy made in the coastal towns of Norfolk and Suffolk, Metro reports. The black and white stencil illustration of a child in a floppy hat holding a lever like a shovel was originally installed with paving slabs dug in front of it and a sandcastle at the bottom.

“It would be lovely if removed for display in a more prominent location within the city in an artistic context,” Miles Barry, chairman of the local group Easterly Artists, told The New York Post. 200,000 is added because the owner realizes that the location is there. [$269,000] Your property will go down in value, but you can get much more if you put it up for auction. I am really ashamed.”

Unfortunately it looks like exactly what is going on. Before Banksy adorned a former electric shop with his work, it sold for 300,000 ($403,000). After the artist claimed ownership of the work, the property owner raised the latest example of his art to increase the property’s value to $500,000 ($672,000).

However, Banksy’s auction record of $18.58 million ($25.43 million) was ‘Love Is the Bin’, a high-profile prank art work at Sotheby’s London last month, which appears to be worth more on the mural itself than the building. all.

“It’s the pinnacle of capitalism,” Peter Kennard, a professor of political science at the Royal College of Art in London, who worked with Banksy, told Sky News. “When someone does something for the public, they are removed to make money. It is immoral, but much of what is bought and sold in the art world is immoral. It’s disgusting for someone to put it down. It completely goes against the spirit of what Banksy does.”

Before and After – I am so ashamed that this Banksy in Lowestoft town center has been removed… It would be nice to think that it has been moved to a permanent local installation. Sadly, I am afraid that the property owner will sell it for a huge cash picture.

— David Ellis (@davidellisfan) November 15, 2021

— David Ellis (@davidellisfan) November 15, 2021

Julien’s Auctions told the BBC, “This painting can sell for between $200,000 and $400,000, but the current Banksy value is limited.”

However, while the building owner’s gain is the loss of the seaside town, there are still other pieces that Banksy worked on during his artistic career at Lowestoft and nearby Oulton Broad.

“Lowestsoft received a gift from Banksy. It’s a great opportunity to bring thousands of tourists to town and help the local economy,” John Brandler, a Banksy collector and art dealer at Brandler Galleries in Essex, told the BBC. “It’s a lost opportunity.”

