A UK study found that Delta submutations were less likely to cause symptoms.





LONDON, November 18 (Reuters) – A growing UK substrain of Delta is less likely to lead to symptomatic COVID-19 infection, a coronavirus outbreak study found, adding that overall cases had declined from a peak in October I did.

An Imperial College London REACT-1 study published on Thursday showed that the submutation known as AY.4.2 grew to nearly 12% of the sequenced samples, but only nearly a third had “classical” COVID symptoms. Half of those with the current dominant delta lineage AY.4.

More than three-quarters of patients with AY.4 had symptoms, whereas two-thirds of patients with AY.4.2 had “any” symptoms.

AY.4.2 is thought to be slightly more contagious, but has not been shown to cause more serious illness or to avoid vaccines more easily than Delta.

Researchers say that while asymptomatic people may be less likely to self-isolate, those with fewer symptoms may be less easily spread through coughing and may also be less likely to become seriously ill.

“It appears to be more contagious in the first place,” Imperial epidemiologist Paul Elliott told reporters. “It’s good that you seem to have less symptoms.”

Imperial previously published interim results showing that COVID-19 prevalence was the highest on record in October, with the highest infection rate among children. read more

The full results of the latest study conducted between October 19 and November 5 confirmed what was seen in daily recorded cases and other prevalence surveys. end of October.

Elliott said there is uncertainty as to whether the decline will continue and whether the number of cases will rise again as schools reopen over the next few weeks will be determined.

The REACT-1 study found that those who received the additional dose had a 2/3 reduction in the risk of infection in adults compared to those who received two doses.

Report by Alistair Smout

