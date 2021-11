European Markets Digest Latest Eurozone, UK Inflation Data

LONDON European stocks traded mixed on Thursday amid market concerns about inflation prospects in the region.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.2% below its flat line through mid-afternoon, while oil and gas fell 1.5%, while travel and leisure stocks rose 0.5%.

The uniform trading in the European market comes amid investor concerns about inflation prospects in the region. Eurozone inflation in October was 4.1% year-over-year, more than double the European Central Bank’s target, according to data released on Wednesday.

In its semi-annual stability report released on Wednesday, the ECB warned of rising real estate and financial markets in value as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, aided by ultra-low interest rates and massive stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a nearly 10-year high of 4.2% in the 12 months to October as energy and auto costs soared. The data is expected to put pressure on the Bank of England to act on interest rates at its December meeting.

US stock futures rose slightly in pre-open trading after the key average fell on Wednesday. On Thursday, Asia Pacific markets traded mixed after falling overnight on Wall Street. Stocks in Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China struggled to make a profit.

Global markets will keep an eye on the latest US economic data on Thursday as the Department of Labor will release last week’s jobless claims figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect initial applications for unemployment insurance to fall to 260,000 in the week ending November 13, from 267,000 in the previous week.

Previous European corporate earnings came from Thyssenkrupp, Royal Mail and National Grid.

Shares of Royal Mail surged 7.4% after the UK postal giant announced it would return 400 million ($539.8 million) to its shareholders and raised its full-year earnings outlook following a strong first half.

Thyssenkrupp shares rose 6.4% by mid-afternoon, beating earnings expectations and raising their forecast for 2022.

German biotech company Evotec also rose 5.1% after announcing its discovery with US colleague EQRx.

InPostfell, a Polish parcel locker at the bottom of the European Blue Index, continued Wednesday’s steep decline by more than 11% after lowering its annual guidance amid slower-than-expected growth in the e-commerce market.

Shares of British manufacturing group Rotork are down 7% after the trading update.

CNBC’s Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this market report.

