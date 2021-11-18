Biden set to relaunch US-Mexico-Canada summit





While the talks should not be controversial, there are sticking points, especially over auto manufacturing and a Canadian pipeline.

Before meeting jointly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Biden will meet with each leader individually to discuss bilateral issues. They should not hold a joint press conference, unlike the eight previous North American leaders’ summits held since 2005.

As Biden works to push forward the landmark infrastructure law he signed this week, some of the provisions, including in a broader climate and social spending plan, are wreaking havoc among neighbors in the United States.

Specifically, the proposed electric vehicle tax credits included in the “Build Back Better” plan would favor US manufacturers, raising concerns about protectionist policies. Trudeau and Mexican officials have expressed concern about the proposed tax credits.

Other issues have caused tensions among neighbors, including the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which the state of Michigan wants to close, and the overhaul of its electricity industry in Mexico.

But the leaders will always have a cooperative face as the “Three Amigos” format is restored.

One of the main upcoming announcements from the talks will be an agreement on Covid-19 vaccine donations. Earlier this year, the United States loaned doses to the two countries, and on Thursday it will “return” them by donating millions of vaccines to countries in the Western Hemisphere.

They will also build on efforts to compile regional pandemic preparedness plans and discuss the best ways to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in Latin America.

The leaders will announce a new group focused on supply chain resilience, pledge to reduce emissions like methane, and reaffirm their support for labor protections included in the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal signed under the Trump administration.

The leaders also hope to rebuild relationships that had remained dormant under the previous administration, including a high-level security dialogue.

Migration will happen naturally, although senior U.S. administration officials have said the focus will be on developing a regional approach to the issue and not specifically on the southern border of the United States.

An official said Biden hopes to “lock the guns” with Canada and Mexico to resolve the displacement issues they say won’t go away anytime soon. They hope to tackle root causes like lack of job opportunities and the effects of climate change.

