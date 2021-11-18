A&E overcrowding in the UK kills thousands a year, doctors say | A&E





Overcrowding in Britain’s A&E wards kills thousands of patients each year, with more deaths expected this winter, emergency care doctors claim.

In the UK, in 2020-21, around 4,519 people died as a direct result of receiving less than ideal care during delays in A&E waiting to begin treatment in hospitals.

To say these figures are shocking is an understatement. Dr Adrian Boyle, vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) put it very simply, that people are killed by crowds.

So far this year, 709 people have died in Wales and 303 in Scotland for the same reason. 566 additional deaths due to overcrowding in Northern Ireland in 2020-21. 4,519 in the UK may be underestimated, they added.

Combining the four figures means that the university has confirmed at least 6,097 deaths in four countries.

Behind this figure lies a lot of human misery. It’s uncomfortable and intolerable that people are going through this. It’s impossible to get angry and not get angry about it, Boyle said.

The RCEM’s findings come days after the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) announced that patients in the UK are dying behind ambulances, in hospitals and at home because too few ambulances can answer 999 calls.

AACE also found that 160,000 people were injured each year, of which 12,000 were seriously injured because so many ambulances were tied up outside the hospital because A&E staff were too busy to accommodate the patients cared for by paramedics.

According to a RCEM report, overcrowded emergency departments (EDs) delay and dilute the quality of care, which may not have immediate effects on patients, but increases a patient’s risk of death after leaving the emergency room.

Referring to the number of deaths, the report added: This number compares poorly to the 1,827 deaths in road traffic crashes across the UK in 2019.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The overcrowding of emergency rooms not only causes inconvenience to patients while they visit the hospital, but also kills thousands of people.

This report once again shows why healthcare leaders are alerting health care services under critical and unsustainable pressure.

Boyle called for immediate action from ministers and NHS leaders to address overcrowding and reduce deaths.

The situation is unacceptable, unsustainable and unsafe for patients and staff. Political and health leaders must realize that if performance continues this winter, more and more patients will suffer avoidable damage in the emergency room.

RCEM emphasizes that the government’s Get It Right First Time program, which aims to improve quality of care, found that the longer patients spend in A&E, the higher their risk of death.

A&E doctors have warned that hospitals are becoming dangerously full due to the coronavirus and hospitals unable to discharge medically eligible patients, creating a serious logjam for A&E.

In the UK, a record 7,059 people in October had to spend at least 12 hours in trolleys or chairs in hospital corridors to get a bed after A&E staff decided to house it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/18/a-and-e-overcrowding-uk-deaths-year-doctors-treatment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos