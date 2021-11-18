U.S. trade official admits need for Asia course correction





The US trade ambassador has admitted America needs to make a “course correction” in the Asia-Pacific region as Washington attempts to restore its credentials as an economic superpower after it withdraws from a trade pact under Donald Trump.

Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, was requested directly by the Japanese Foreign Minister during his visit to Tokyo to lead the United States into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the successor of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

But in an exclusive interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Tai outlined ways in which the United States plans to strengthen its relationship with its partners without joining the regional compact. She argued that there were other structures better placed to meet the challenges than a trade deal negotiated over eight years ago.

Tai said the purpose of his visit, which comes in a phase of China’s greater assertiveness, had been to impress with partners such as Japan the “sustainability” of US trade policies.

“The goal is to accomplish a course correction,” she said when asked if she was correcting a credibility deficit in the Asia-Pacific region. She added that for US allies in the region, there was an obligation to provide “sustainability for our trade policies that will have a broad base of political support.”

Tai added that there was “a real opportunity for the United States and our partners here to work together on the challenges we face together from China’s non-trade policies and industrial policies.”

Joe Biden, the US president, has tried to strengthen his country’s relations with allies in Asia in a bid to counter China’s growing economic and military might.

During his visit, Tai agreed to a new bilateral trade partnership with Japan and agreed to renew a trilateral pact between the United States, Japan and Europe. Few details of the deal were revealed on either side, which people close to both governments said was a symptom of U.S. political sensitivities around trade.

Even though the Biden administration believed there was no better option than joining the CPTPP, analysts said domestic pressures meant it couldn’t seek regional trade pacts.

Japanese trade officials said the focus of Tai’s visit appeared to have been to draw a clear line under the Trump era. The Japanese side said the new bilateral framework represented a US response to Tokyo’s calls for greater US involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tai, meanwhile, described the partnership as a platform to address issues, such as the post-Covid-19 recovery and the climate crisis, which fell outside the scope of existing regional trade agreements. .

“There really is so much to work on that we can talk about. The challenges of the global economy are presenting themselves to us quickly and furiously. And there is no time to waste. And I think these structures are going to be extremely valuable to us in strengthening our relationship, ”she said.

Tai’s tour, which includes stops in South Korea and India, comes nearly four years after the United States abruptly pulled out of the TPP, even though it had played a central role in its creation. Following its collapse, the TPP was replaced by the CPTPP, which has now attracted applications from China and Taiwan.

Tai said the global and regional situation – especially with regard to the environment and post-pandemic recovery – is now very different from when the initial 12-member partnership was negotiated more than eight years ago.

“At this time when we are all struggling to achieve really robust economic recoveries and are trying [to come] get out of the pandemic. . . these are the most pressing and relevant issues for our partnership and our engagement in the region, ”she said.

Tai’s comments coincided with growing concerns about the strength of supply chains, the security of resources, and whether the combination of these issues would accelerate a “decoupling” of China and other economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

