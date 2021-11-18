Deposit return plan delays attributed to Covid, Brexit and UK government





Scotland’s deposit return plan will not go into effect next year on a previously promised date. Greens Minister Lorna Slater pointed to the impact of the epidemic and “mismanagement of Brexit” to sustain key policies.

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Circular Economy, Ms Slater, told MSP that she would release an updated timeline for the plan “in due course” and that policy would begin “as soon as possible”.

Industry leaders have demanded that the plan be delayed until at least September 2023.

Slater said businesses were “and are still severely impacted by the pandemic and the mismanagement of Brexit.”

The Minister has dubbed the policy “the representative plan of this government”, which is expected to be implemented in 2022.

“Unfortunately, as all of you are well aware, 2020 has been an unprecedented year and the global pandemic and Brexit have had a major impact on businesses, especially retailers and those involved in the supply chain, and the challenges continue today.

“Unfortunately, the very businesses that will play the most important role in operating DRS, including hospitality, small convenience stores and microbreweries, have been and are still severely impacted by the pandemic and mismanagement of Brexit.”

Slater also warned that there were “unresolved issues”, including “the UK government’s lack of clarity on the handling of VAT on deposits,” which “adds unnecessary costs, delays and risks to the project”.

She said: “I wrote to the British government twice and offered to meet to discuss further, as the former Environment Minister did. The industry also wrote.

“But I was told yesterday by the finance minister that there is no way to remove it from the deposit. This is very disappointing.

“The finance minister has offered to work with government officials and industry on potential VAT adjustments.

“I understand that this falls short of what is needed here. However, I have directed my officials to work urgently to understand the implications of this issue and agree on a path forward. The government is doing everything we can to get this plan up and running as soon as practically possible.”

Ms Slater added that her officials and the company Circularity Scotland Limited will “will agree on a final timeline and clear milestones for delivery, and she will present this timeline to Parliament at an appropriate time”, Ms Slater added.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said he would “hope ministers at least use their time wisely” to improve the proposed deposit return plan if the plan is delayed.

“They can do that by ensuring a digital app that allows home collection and future-proofing of an open standards system that is compatible with the rest of the UK,” he added.

Golden also raised the “transparency issue”.

He added: “The return of deposits is shrouded in secrecy, with the multi-million-pound bidding process hidden from the public and this Parliament.

“The FOI doesn’t work because the SNP oversees it through a private company.

“So we don’t have to see a commercial reaction, but will the Minister disclose the briefing and specifications provided to the bidders?”

Slater said in an initial discussion to introduce a deposit return scheme, the Conservatives “postponed this scheme and then pushed it further.”

Pointing out the need for home recovery, Slater emphasized that this is “completely part of the law on deposit return schemes.”

She added: “The UK has not yet defined a return plan, so there is nothing to adjust yet.

“The Scottish government, like many things, is leading the way.”

Labour’s Mercedes Villabla warned that “VAT deposits have not been an obstacle to implementing deposit return schemes in other European countries”.

She added: “I know how concerned the Minister was about the industry lobby delaying the plan. If so, can you confirm what she’s had with the large producers to make sure it’s not the local authorities that are paying for the delay?

“And finally, we acknowledge that the Minister has promised to return to the Chamber again to explain the final schedule. But can she find out today when she will be back in her room?”

Given the challenges surrounding Brexit and the current still raging pandemic, Slater argued that he was “currently engaged” with all businesses involved to figure out the shortest practical time possible to implement this plan.

She added: “This plan will be implemented by industry for industry, so industry participation is key to this plan.

“This is how this scheme is implemented. It is based on the principle of producer pay.”

“An industry confirmed date for when this system will be operational is absolutely critical,” Slater added.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association (SBPA), a founding member of Circularity Scotland Ltd, a government-appointed plan manager, has called for the plan to be delayed until at least September 2023.

“The beer and pub sector is cautiously welcoming the decision to postpone,” said Emma McClarkin, CEO of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association.

“Unfortunately, due to various factors, it would have been impossible to have the plan ready by the previous date, July 2022.

“We all share the Scottish government’s ambition to reduce emissions, improve recycling and move quickly to a more circular economy. These delays are very important in that regard.

“DRS will have a huge impact on both brewers and tax collectors, and a delay will be required until at least September 2023 to ensure a successful rollout of the plan.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19723563.deposit-return-scheme-delay-blamed-covid-brexit-uk-government/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos