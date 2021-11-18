US plans to return some evacuees who fail screening process to Afghanistan





A return to Afghanistan is only one option on the table – and comes with complicated legal issues – but it is under consideration as U.S. officials have yet to develop a comprehensive plan on how to address the situation. the challenge of where to resettle the Afghans if they do so. not authorized the United States security clearance process.

The hasty and chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan in the last few weeks of August prompted the U.S. government to scramble to establish sites across Europe and the Middle East to process tens of thousands of evacuees. About 70,000 have come to the United States, others have been allowed to travel to third country partners, and those whose cases require further verification are being transferred to Camp Bondsteel in eastern Kosovo.

The number of evacuees at the base is low – around 200 people, including family members, according to a close source, and the administration has an agreement with the Kosovo government to house them there for up to a year.

Many evacuees who were sent to Bondsteel for treatment have been cleared and moved to the United States, sources say; a senior administration official told CNN last week that no one had yet been found “unfit to enter the United States.”

However, some U.S. officials and lawmakers fear that if evacuees are ultimately not allowed to come to the United States, there are few suitable options for them, and that they may end up waiting on the U.S. base in the long term.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the situation told CNN there was a sense of apprehension among members of the Afghan community at the base, many of whom are unsure why they were sent there or how many. long they will stay there and fear that they will be there. stigmatized as “terrorists” for having been treated there.

The senior administration official said the type of security flags that have led people to be transferred to Bondsteel from other transit locations in Europe and the Middle East are generally not the ones “that can be resolved. in a few hours or even in a few days “. The official noted that certain types of vetting can be more complicated and may involve the involvement of the FBI or other investigators in questions about the information the United States has encountered.

“It can be a longer process than… just excluding someone on the basis of fingerprints or facial photographs,” the official said. “It’s the kind of thing where the kind of longer process that’s going on at Bondsteel can help.”

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that “all Afghans who hope to start a new life in America must first go through our security and screening process and receive the necessary vaccines before they go. be allowed to enter the United States “.

“The fact that some people have been reported by our counterterrorism, intelligence or law enforcement professionals for additional control shows that our system is working,” she continued.

State Department “confident” it can be relocated

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government was “confident that these Afghan evacuees can be relocated to the United States or to third countries, as the case may be.”

The senior administration official said they were “with eyes wide open that there is at least a distinct possibility that there is an even smaller subset that will require work to relocate in a safe manner, humane and appropriate for them “.

The United States has not returned anyone to Afghanistan, but the official said it would “leave all of those possibilities on the table, including the fact that you might have evacuees for whom this is their preferred destination if the States -United is not an option. ”

This option is mired in human rights concerns and legal issues, as international law prohibits the forced return of refugees and the forced return of those who would be tortured.

There are two circumstances in which they could be legally returned.

The first would be involuntary deportation, which is not a violation of human rights if the Afghans’ claim that they have been persecuted and tortured does not hold up. The second would be if they have been fully briefed on the situation – which would include an update on what the Taliban has agreed to – and agree to go back.

Uncertain future

Human rights defenders say there is reason to be skeptical about the commitments made by the Taliban.

“There is a huge grain of salt with any assurances the Taliban would give,” said Bill Frelick, director of the Refugees and Migrants Division at Human Rights Watch, highlighting their historical and recent background. “I don’t know if their assurances could be so believed or trustworthy that you would fire someone.”

There are also concerns that Afghans who are not authorized will be stranded on the long-term basis as no other country will welcome them.

“It’s a major concern,” Frelick said.

Sources told CNN that for grassroots Afghans there are questions and concerns about their presence and what is in store for their future.

“Their concerns revolve around the fact that their future is uncertain and that they do not know where they are going to be with their families,” Labinot Maliqi, an imam from Kosovo who has made regular visits to the US military base, told CNN. .

Another source noted that the evacuees “just want to start their lives but they have no certainty.”

“Especially for those who are waiting for their spouse to be cleared or their family members to be cleared, they just feel like they’re in limbo,” they said.

