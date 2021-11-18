Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review





What is that?

We all know that, but there’s still something a little irritating about the C300d, which doesn’t have a creamy 3.0-litre engine.

To be fair, the carmaker has figured out how to make the engine in almost any configuration as stylish as it needs to be, despite BMW still having a six-cylinder diesel in the 330d. Instead, the most powerful diesel C-Class comes with a 261bhp twin-turbo 2.0-liter supported by a 48V mild hybrid system.

Since the entire C-Class family is now only four-cylinder, almost all of the power is secondary, and features like the improved MBUX multimedia system are even more important in the new model. In any case, existing factors such as engine and suspension behavior must still be cumulative.

This C300d was also our first chance to sample a right-handle example of the new C-Class, which is close to UK specifications. Our test vehicle was still a mix of AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, but all of the UK C300d are representative in that they are offered in some variants of the AMG Line, including sports suspension and 18- or 19-inch wheels. And that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Like what?

The natural sequence is that the BMW 3 Series is hard but attractive to drive, and the C-Class trades a bit of sharpness for ultimate refinement. The reality is that big wheels crash through surface imperfections and the body never calms down even on bumpy roads, responsively following the surface rather than smoothing it out for occupants.

In previous generations, air suspension was an option, but British cars now all have a confusing name: ‘Selective Damping System’. Not an adaptive damper with different selectable settings, but a passive damper that responds differently to high and low frequency inputs. The actual adaptive dampers are available in other countries, so Mercedes UK needs the C-Class, so they really need to reconsider.

The C-Class steers satisfactorily with its solid weight, precision and turns, but it’s still a better choice as it’s too quaint to call it fun if you want a driver’s car.

At least Mercedes has not forgotten how to build the engine and gearbox. With 261bhp and 406lb ft, it’s brisk enough in all situations. It has a pretty typical refined four-cylinder diesel sound, but if we take a closer look, there are quieter units around. It works seamlessly with both the 9-speed automatic and mild hybrid systems, so the engine turns off when coasting is stopped.

