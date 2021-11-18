Days after COP26, US oversees historic sale of oil and gas concessionsExBulletin





A supply ship is anchored next to the Chevron Corp. Jack / St. Malo deepwater oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico in May 2018. The Biden administration is auctioning millions of acres of the Gulf for the sale of oil and gas leases. Bloomberg via Getty Images .

Days after President Biden told world leaders his administration was committed to slowing climate change through “actions, not words,” his Home Office oversaw one of the biggest sales of oil and gas concessions in American history.

On Wednesday, 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico, an area twice the size of Florida, were auctioned. The energy companies, led by Exxon Mobil Corp., have only bid on a total of 1.7 million acres, and it’s unclear how much further they will be developed later on.

Environmentalists decried the lease auction. “This is an administration that has campaigned to fight climate change,” said Drew Caputo, an Earthjustice lawyer, who has filed a lawsuit to stop the sale. “This is why this lease sale is so disappointing, because it is the most important action the administration will have taken on oil and gas development and it is going in the wrong direction.”

The Biden administration argues that it didn’t have many options. Shortly after taking office, Biden announced a temporary hiatus on new oil and gas rentals on federal lands and waters, pending a review of their impact on the worsening climate crisis. About a quarter of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions come from the extraction of fossil fuels from public lands.

More than a dozen Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging the hiatus, saying it would cause undue hardship to the energy industry and the economies of states that depend on fossil fuel production.

Earlier this summer, a federal judge in Louisiana sided with those states, issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction. The Biden administration appealed the decision but agreed to resume leasing in the meantime. Additional lease sales are expected in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and other western states early next year.

“They can be charged with contempt if they don’t comply with the court order so I think they look at the risk of litigation and make a judgment,” said Hilary Tompkins, environmental lawyer at Hogan Lovells , who was an attorney for the Home Office during the Obama administration.

Environmental organizations argue that Biden could have done more to stop the sale if he was serious about moving the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels.

The Justice Department could have sought an emergency injunction to suspend the lease as the administration’s break on oil and gas leasing is under appeal. He could also have argued that the environmental risks associated with the sale of the lease conflict with the National Environmental Protection Act.

Both, Tompkins said, would bring legal and political risks.

“The law is pretty clear,” said Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, a trading group for offshore energy companies. “The law states that the Home Office must have a rental program in place and it must maintain that rental program, so it is difficult for the Home Office to simply cancel rental sales without a rational basis. “

Beyond that, he said, an intervention to stop lease sales would have a devastating impact on the country’s oil and gas industry.

An analysis released in August by the Conservation Economics Institute, commissioned by the Natural Resources Defense Council and other conservation-focused nonprofits, found that a pause in onshore oil and gas rentals would have serious consequences. short-term “negligible” economic impacts.

Oil and gas companies stocked up on leases during President Donald Trump’s tenure. More than half of the land leased by energy companies is currently unproductive, according to the analysis, “indicating declining economic demand for federal leases.”

The current lease sale is different, Milito said.

“Production levels are almost the highest we have ever seen in the Gulf of Mexico and we consider the Gulf to be one of the most attractive basins in terms of oil and gas discovery prospects in the world,” did he declare.

Energy prices are skyrocketing as global economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican lawmakers and fossil fuel companies have quickly pointed to the Biden administration’s climate policies as the cause and claim that lease sales like the Gulf one can lower prices.

In truth, oil prices are global and often determined by the amount of crude that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sells into the market. It will take years for the leases auctioned on Wednesday to produce oil, and challenges from environmental groups are expected.

“It just doesn’t make sense to put oil company profits ahead of the future of a habitable planet,” said Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president of energy and environmental policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. “The Biden administration must take control of the federal rental program with its existing authority to deliver on its promises to current and future communities across America. We cannot afford this risky, damaging and inconsistent approach to management. of American public lands and the ocean. “

