British F-35 crashes, competing with Russia for underwater wreckage





The Royal Navy confirmed the crash of an F-35 Lightning II in service on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean on Wednesday. The pilot escaped unharmed, but the incident forced a rush to retrieve the aircraft, which contained a lot of classified equipment.

An immediate priority will be the recovery of the wreckage, says analytics site Navy Lookout. This is to ensure that sensitive technology and data stored on board does not fall into the wrong hands, and to support investigations into the cause of the accident.

The Russian AC-40 is an unmanned small submarine rescue ship … [+] interest from the seabed.

Russian mode

Britain is reportedly seeking commercial help as it lacks the ability to carry out these missions in the deep waters of the Levantine Sea, in the Med region just north of Egypt. But others do. As the British newspaper Metro headlines, Rush to rescue a naval fighter that crashed out of the sea before the Russians arrived.

During the Cold War, the United States and Russia developed advanced capabilities for recovery operations on the seabed. This equipment is sometimes misunderstood for submarine rescue, and many missions were performed covertly.

One of the first military recovery operations took place in the Mediterranean in 1966, when an American B-52 bomber crashed off the coast of Palomares, Spain, carrying three live thermonuclear weapons. One bomb ended at a depth of over 2,500 feet, too deep for a diver. The manned submersible DSV Alvin, urgently supplied by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Research Institute, found the bomb, but was dropped while trying to lift it. An unmanned naval vehicle called the CURV-I, commonly used to retrieve torpedoes after a test launch, found the bomb again at a depth of 400 feet but got entangled in the weapon’s parachute. The bomb was eventually recovered with a CURV-I attached.

This incident highlighted the need for dedicated naval equipment for seabed recovery. The submarine USS Halibut was specially modified for these tasks. Although highly classified at the time, its most famous mission was Operation Ivy Bells in 1971. The cover story was the recovery of wreckage from a Russian missile test in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. In fact, they attached a listening device to an underwater cable and secured their own secret source of information.

Project Azorian was a much more ambitious CIA plan in 1974, three years later. The cover story is that billionaire Howard Hughes commissioned the 600-foot-long Glomar Explorer to search for manganese nodules on the ocean floor. Indeed, it was after the sinking of the Russian submarine K-129 that the Russians did not find their location. Submarine remains were trawled with giant claw mounters on an underwater barge. Although the CIA tends to downplay the mission as a partial failure, it has certainly recovered important items, including the K-129 code room.

The U.S. Navy’s NR-1 nuclear submarine is specifically built for covert submarine operations, including: [+] Restoring rubble.

US Navy

U.S. hardware for underwater recovery reached its peak (or trough?) with the NR-1, a unique nuclear-powered small submarine that was launched in 1969 and can crawl along the seabed on wheels. Although officially a rescue ship, the NR-1 has been used on a variety of missions, most of which have been classified. In 1976, the NR-1 found and recovered a US Navy F-14 Tomcat fighter that dug the carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-76) from a depth of nearly 2,000 feet and participated in the Challenger Space investigation. Shuttle disaster in 1986. Little details about his other activities were made public before he was decommissioned in 2009.

Much less is known about Russia’s capabilities or their secret missions in the region. Most attention is the Russian equivalent of the NR-1 launched in 1995, Losharik, which is also nuclear. Losharik has a unique structure and is made of several joined spheres to provide maximum resistance to overwhelming pressure in deep water. Losharik went through difficult times in 2019, with 14 submarines killed in a fire.

Russia has also deployed crewless underwater ships for generations for deep-sea operations. The most recent is the BESTER DSRV (Deep Sea Rescue Vehicle) or AC-40, unveiled in 2015, which has been shown to work with Saab SeaEye Tiger vehicles. The Bester is 40 feet long and has a docking system that can connect with a sunken submarine to rescue up to 18 submarines at a time. But it is not purely a rescue ship. It has a manipulator arm for underwater engineering operations that may include the retrieval of missiles, aircraft parts, or other items from the seabed.

The real prize may be some of the F-35’s state-of-the-art electronics, but underwater treasure hunters may be content with just a shard of a wing or fuselage. This could reveal some of the secrets of airplanes making stealth skins that absorb radar.

Naturally, Britain will do everything it can to protect Russians and others from rubble. However, the potential value of the discovery may tempt marauders to see what they can get from the crash site.

