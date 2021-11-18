Unwanted British Sentinel radar planes to be recovered by US military: report





The now retired British fleet of Sentinel R1 radar planes could be given new life in the United States, potentially with the United States military. The five planes, based on the airframe of the Bombardier Global Express business jet, were finally withdrawn from service earlier this year and were reportedly offered for sale as spare parts. The Warzone has argued in the past that the Sentinels could provide the Air Force with an almost standard increase in the tired fleet of JSTARS E-8Cs, but these capable jets could also be of interest to the military as it continues to strengthen its fixed-wing surveillance capability.

Citing an anonymous source from the Sentinel Scrapping Team, the UK Defense Journal (UKDJ) website today announced that the aircraft will be refitted and sent to the United States. An agreement has apparently been made between the UK MoD and a joint Raytheon / Bombardier team and, according to the same industry source, the end user is the US military.

Crown copyright

The Royal Air Force officially disbanded Operator Sentinel R1, No V (Army Cooperation) Squadron, at RAF Waddington on March 31 of this year, after the aircraft was withdrawn from RAF service.

Work has already started to make them usable for flight, the industry source told UKDJ. Just enough to get them across the pond. Nothing to do with the mission side.

This would match reports that work was already well underway to remove the aircraft’s mission systems. Among other things, the Sentinels carried the Airborne Hold Radar, or ASTOR, which was developed and supported by Raytheon. ASTOR could be used to produce highly detailed Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) images, as well as to track moving targets on the ground and at sea, as you can read more about here.

Provided all five planes or part of the fleet are delivered to the United States in a stripped down condition, bizjet platforms could be suitable for a wide range of possible missions. The Bombardier Global Express airframe was originally chosen as the base for the Sentinel because of its high-altitude performance, long-range capabilities, and spacious interior, all of which would lend it to other surveillance missions at distance.

What is not clear is how the reported transfer of the Sentinel fleet fits into the previous statement by the UK Ministry of Defense that the aircraft would only be offered as spare parts and not was not intended to be reused.

Perhaps it is enough to provide the aircraft in a fully disassembled condition to get around this, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if this directive was bent to allow the sale of these planes to a close ally. After all, in recent years agreements have been made to transfer copies of the C-130J transport aircraft and the E-3D radar aircraft from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The Sentinels, which were formally retired in February, only entered service in 2007. As early as 2010, there had been discussions about their divestiture, although they had proven their worth in supporting various combat operations at worldwide.

Originally the plan was to take them out of service in 2018, but requests for help from field commanders pushed that timeline back, with the guy eventually seeing service in Iraq, Libya, Mali and Syria.

The UK Ministry of Defense justified divesting the Sentinel because of its obsolescence and the cost that would be required to keep it reliable in the long term. Regardless of the long-term viability of his capabilities, he fell victim to being a niche asset within an Air Force that was exposed to repeated and significant cuts, withdrawing in one fell swoop. entire aircraft fleets.

While it hasn’t received any major upgrades planned as a result of the retirement plan, the plane still has plenty of life. In the past, The War Zone has advocated for the Sentinel as an interim solution to the needs of the US Air Force for a successor to JSTARS, but competition to replace this aircraft was effectively dropped in 2018. Instead, the service is continuing. a systems-systems approach to replace JSTARS as part of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) initiative.

US Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. Roger parsons

Airmen from the 12th Airborne Command and Control Squadron perform pre-flight checks on an E-8C JSTARS in preparation for a mission during a combat exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

Now it seems possible that the US Army, not the Air Force, is the recipient of ex-RAF Sentinels, although the USAF is still known to want to increase its fleet of E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node ( BACN) airborne. communication platforms, another aircraft based on the Global Express airframe. He may also be looking for a source of spare parts to support a larger fleet of E-11s. However, this program has Northrop Grumman as prime contractor, not Raytheon, so it seems less likely.

Wherever they end up, the aircraft’s various satcom domes and other fairings could potentially be reused, saving costly new modifications that would otherwise have to be developed and flight tested for a special mission platform.

US Air Force / Mark Herlihy

A BACN-equipped E-11A aircraft at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 2018.

As for the Army, the service has already used two modified Bombardier Challenger 600/650 business jets, owned and operated by a contractor, configured as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms at for testing and evaluation purposes. These test benches, called Airborne Reconnaissance and Targeting Multi-Mission Intelligence System, or ARTEMIS, have been deployed for field trials in Europe and the Pacific.

THE AMERICAN ARMY

One of the Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft owned and operated by a contractor used to transport the ARTEMIS suite.

Raytheon, the company is now reportedly looking to purchase at least some of the retired Sentries, as well as L3Harris is working on prototypes of a key payload, known as the High Precision Detection and Operation System, or HADES, which will go into a future army ISR. airplane. Although ARTEMIS uses a business jet airframe, the service has yet to decide whether this is its preferred platform. He is also considering the possibility of using an airplane the size of an airliner or a high-flying drone.

According to Aviation Weeks Steve Trimble, the timeline for HADES could involve the introduction of a fleet of less than 10 derivative business jets, followed by the introduction of a definitive solution around 2035. What platform does this system carry? sensors are expected to replace the aging RC-12 Guardrail, as well as the more modern MC-12 Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System (EMARSS), both derived from the popular Beechcraft King Air twin-turboprop series. It is possible that these future aircraft will replace the Army’s larger RO-6A Low-Enhanced (ARL-E) airborne reconnaissance aircraft, which are also adapted Dash 8 twin-turboprop aircraft.

THE AMERICAN ARMY

The MC-12 Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System (EMARSS).

HADES should be able to be deployed to hotspots around the world, stay stationed longer, and then collect intelligence at longer safety distances and at high altitudes, increasing the amount of data it can. acquiring and improving its survival capacity.

Along with ARTEMIS and its scalable plans for HADES, the Army is preparing to use a suitable Global Express cell as another ISR testing platform. This is the Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System, or ARES, and it was installed on the bizjet by L3Harris Technologies. The plane would have made its first flight earlier this year.

Again, we don’t know that the ex-RAF Sentinels are going to end up in service with the US military, but it is clear that this service increasingly aspires to operate larger, more capable and jet-powered ISR aircraft, which might include types in this class.

Indeed, the types of platforms and capabilities that the military is considering for HADES, at least, parallel those that the air force was considering for its abortive JSTARS replacement effort. At the same time, HADES is expected to offer a combination of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI) functions that are currently found on the E-8C and found previously on Sentinel R1. .

It is too early to tell if the UK’s unwanted Sentinels will finally fill one piece of the vast US ISR puzzle. However, it’s pretty obvious that these cells would be a good base and probably a good price for one of the many aerial surveillance programs now starting to take shape.

