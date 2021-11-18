Crispy shortage continues in 1 in 3 UK stores





LONDON, November 18 (Reuters) – Nearly one in three UK stores said Crisp is still in short supply, according to figures released by the Bureau of Statistics due to production difficulties at key suppliers.

Walkers, the UK’s largest French fries producer, part of PepsiCo (PEP.O), had to cut production of its popular potato snack earlier this month due to IT system upgrade issues. We warn you that it may take several weeks to resolve this issue. read more

According to a market study by Kantar Public released by the National Statistical Office, about 4% of stores visited between November 12th and November 15th did not sell chips in multiple packs, and 26% had only limited supply.

The British each eat an average of two bags of fries a week, Kantar said.

Frozen turkey, the rarest product last week when Kantar didn’t survey fresh supplies, was out of stock or low in stock in 15% of stores.

The poultry industry, which is struggling with labor shortages due to post-Brexit immigration restrictions and COVID-19, said on Monday that a whole turkey for Christmas is sufficient, but the range of other products is limited. read more

The UK has experienced sporadic shortages of certain goods in recent months, like other Western economies emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the UK’s problems are exacerbated by Brexit, which limits employers’ ability to hire workers from mainland Europe. The most notable was last month when there was a long queue at the gas station.

Separately, ONS found that consumer spending on credit and debit cards fell slightly to 101% of the pre-pandemic average through 11 November, according to non-seasonal figures from the Bank of England.

The weekly data release showed little change in the number of online job advertisements or restaurant reservations, all above pre-pandemic levels.

Report by David Milliken, edited by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

