Critique of the British government’s approach to Wales to Michael Gove





British Government Secretary Michael Gove said relations between the British and Welsh governments are “better than ever”.

In particular, despite repeated criticism from Welsh government ministers and criticism of the British government’s policies and handling the epidemic, Gove said the Welsh people had “the best of both worlds” by having British and Welsh governments.

When visiting Merthyr Tydfil to visit a project receiving UK government level-up funding, Gove said he “respects” the Welsh government but “you can’t eat cake and eat it”.

READ MORE: The Eluned Morgan Interview: Lockdown Restrictions, ‘Clash’ on Christmas, Party and Covid Death

We see him criticized by the British government, including rejecting the Welsh government’s demands to pay 600m for the former legacy of coal tips, ending 20 rises to Universal Credit, and providing money directly to Wales. We asked about several areas in which we received Parliament rather than the Welsh government.

We also questioned the failure of Wales to meet the call to reclassify HS2 as an English-only plan so that Wales could benefit from the results of the Barnett Formula.

Prime Minister Gove denied that the British government was undermining the handover and said Wales could thrive as an independent nation, but he thought it was a mistake.

Read the full interview below.

why the british government [making decisions about how to spend] For cash leveling purposes, the Welsh government is much closer to the ground than the government in Whitehall. So why do you think Westminster could do better?

Well, we are adding value by working with the Welsh government. Welsh people benefit from having two governments, and handover is the best of both worlds in Wales. And we also work with local governments. So community regeneration funds and leveling up go directly to the people in the local government that are much closer to the community. As you can see, the leaders of the Merthyr Tydfil Council and Rhondda Cynon Taf are both very strong, powerful, locally elected and locally responsible people. And of course, we want to continue working with local governments, Senedd and Welsh governments because we are stronger together.

In HS2, the Welsh Affairs selection committee said it should be reclassified. [as England-only spend so Wales got a share], your government didn’t do it, why? And today’s announcement of what’s new in HS2 is Barnetized?

Again, one of the things about union-wide transport is that the union connectivity review led by Peter Hendy will report soon. I can’t preempt what that means, but I stress that we have to think holistically when thinking about shipping across the UK.

Some aspects of transportation are relegated fairly appropriately, but it’s time to think about connectivity overall, whether it’s HS2 or if we all benefit.

Sign up for our free WalesOnline newsletter now and you’ll get all the news you need to know right in your inbox.

It only takes a few seconds to subscribe. Click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions.

But from the point of view of HS2 Wales are losing billions of pounds.

Well, I think it’s wrong to think this way. Let me tell you two things.

The first is HS2, which benefits all citizens of the UK throughout their investment. It improves the productivity of the country as a whole. But it is also the case when we provide the Welsh government with the highest level of funding since delegation through block grants so they can use it for their own priorities as well.

And as people know, public spending per capita is higher in Wales than in England, and the money being spent on community regeneration funds and here at Merthyr is much higher than anywhere else in Wales. England.

Will Barnett eventually come out of the announcement for HS2 East?

Again, when the Trade Union Connectivity Review is published, it will set the seal on exactly what the consequences for transport investments across the UK will be.

MP Michael Gove visiting Merthyr Tydfil with members of the British Institute for Geological Conservation leading the Cyfarthfa greenhouse project, Minister for Housing and Community Level Up (Image: John Myers)

Yes, No or Don’t know?

You cannot dominate.

20 When the universal credit rise ends. There are many people living in this constituency 20 means this world, so why end it?

It was intended only for specific interventions to help during the pandemic. And, of course, during that time, for many reasons, the government stepped in to help the vulnerable in our society. Now that we’re out of the pandemic, we can’t be complacent again. But as we emerge from the pandemic, we can see a return to normalcy.

But we’re not out of a pandemic yet, and those 20 will still be important to them.

Overall, in the support we provided through unpaid leave and overall credit improvement, we provided one of the most generous packages of support from central government to all developed countries and their economies.

However, you can’t keep spending at that level forever, it’s not sustainable, and you need to control your spending as a whole. But while controlling spending, public spending and investment in public services are at all-time highs, and still for those who argue that we should spend more on Universal Credit or certain other governments. Programs have an obligation to say what they will cut or what taxes they will raise.

For coal tip, your government refused to give 600m. [the Welsh Government] demanded [to make them safe]. It will need to come from health or education or other mandated areas. So are you just passing the money over?

The point about delegation is that this is a delegated realm. It is the direct responsibility of the Welsh government.

There are people in the Welsh government who say it is wrong when the UK government behaves in a way that makes additional investments in Wales. So there are people in the Welsh government who criticize the funding of the Community Regeneration Fund and the Level Up Fund, while at the same time saying that we should provide additional funding for: Delegated Responsibilities.

As mentioned earlier, the block subsidy to the Welsh government is the largest ever. So within these resources there is an opportunity for the Welsh government to address the issue of coal tipping.

I respect the Welsh government and I love to work with them but they eat cake and can’t eat it.

They welcome or do not welcome additional funding in the delegated area. There are those who welcome this for reasons of priorities in the Welsh government but not for the priorities of the local government.

There were many mixed messages during the epidemic…

[interrupts] no no

…with the British government. However, press conferences usually do not mention that the rules are different from Wales. Why is it so difficult in their public statements for colleagues to stand up and explain that England and Wales are in different positions?

I think everyone knows two very different places – England and Wales.

Michael Gove MP leveling on Merthyr Tydfil (Image: John Myers).

I didn’t wear a mask and I’m sure those who broke the rules in Wales probably won’t agree with you about it

I haven’t seen any evidence, but I think we know and everyone knows. Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England cooperated successfully, but policies differed from time to time.

I can’t recall a time when people knew more about the nature of delegation than during the coronavirus crisis, with each prime minister holding regular press conferences and explaining his position to the citizens and the public. There was a consistent message throughout.

me and simon [Hart] At the height of the crisis, we met with the first ministers every week. We are seeing them regularly now.

Intergovernmental relations are better than ever, because we are all doing our best to make sure delegation works. And one of the reasons I’m here is to speak with Mark Drakeford, as well as the UK Irish Council meeting, to make that strong relationship stronger and to see the fantastic work the Simon and Wales Office has. I appreciate what everyone in Wales is doing.

Do you think a strong relationship will allow Wales to thrive as an independent country?

You think Wales is one of the most amazing places in the world, and of course it can, but it would be a big mistake for people to want to guess about the breakup. Because the UK is the single most successful country in the UK. world.

And it succeeded thanks to contributions from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England. We have the most diverse cabinets, the most diverse parliaments, and the most diverse leadership in all advanced democracies, and this is possible because we are a multicultural, multinational, multiethnic nation. The rule of law, property rights, democracy, equality and respect for dignity.

This is a British British virtue and it is the contribution of the Welsh people that makes our institution the same as the NHS founded by Nye Bevan. Of course, the best presenters are the BBC, Huw Edwards. These institutions reflect the strength and diversity of the UK as a whole.

So, do you not believe that the list of things I am presenting to you now, none of them are examples of governments undermining the handover of Wales?

No, if you look at the history of the Conservatives, I think it was the Conservatives who increased the amount of handover in Wales after Parliament was formed. It was the Conservative Party, which has always been a Welsh party, that helped set up the S4C and supported Welsh.

Records show that the conservative party with a majority in the House of Representatives, including the newly elected one in 2019, is a strong voice for Wales. And I think we are stronger as a government, not only because the UK is actually stronger as part of Wales, but also because there are Welsh MPs like Secretary of State Simon. Others.

So, no, I don’t. I think Wales’ position in the UK is stronger than ever. And I think the Welsh voice was more resonant than ever in the decisions made by the British government. Now Simon’s advocacy and wise judgment, and from Stephen Crabb to Simon Baines. And that united team.

What do you think of MIchael Gove’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/put-criticism-uk-governments-approach-22207271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos