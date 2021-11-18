When will it be visible in the UK and the date of the full moon in 2021





June: Strawberry Moon

This full moon is named after the beginning of the strawberry picking season. This full moon is also known as the rose moon or hot moon in honor of the onset of warmer summer days.

It appears in the same month as the summer solstice (June 21), which has the longest day of the year, allowing you to enjoy 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

when? June 24.

July: Thunder Moon

It was named because of the prevalence of summer thunder storms. It is also called the full moon because the stag’s antlers are fully grown during this time.

In 2019, Thunder Moon was even more special because not only did it coincide with a partial lunar eclipse, but it also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

when? July 24

August: Sturgeon Gate

Synonymous with the last day of summer and the beginning of harvest, the Sturgeon Moon is named after the prehistoric-shaped fish that Native Americans caught during this period.

It is also called green corn moon, grain moon, and red moon because of its red color often dyed in summer haze.

when? August 22

September: Harvest Moon

The full moon in September is closest to the autumn equinox. It is called the Harvest Month because it is the month when most of the grain is harvested before fall, which illuminates the moon so that farmers can work longer in the evening.

Some tribes also called it Barley Moon, Full Corn Moonor Fruit Moon.

when? September 21

October: Hunter’s Moon

The full moon in October was given its name in the sense that it is the best time to hunt in preparation for the coming cold season when the prey that eats the falling grain and gets fatter.

The tenth full moon of 2021 is also known as the month of travel and the month of dying grass.

when? October 20

Blood Supermoon

A blood supermoon is a lunar eclipse that occurs on a full moon. This year it looked bigger and brighter, and for a few minutes the moon appeared reddish on the same evening.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks the moon from the sun. However, in the case of Blood Moon, the satellite is temporarily obscured by the Earth’s shadow by the Sun, allowing light to pass through Earth’s atmosphere and only reflect long wavelengths (red and orange) from the lunar surface to Earth.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon can only be seen in certain parts of the world, and NASA says Hawaii is best seen.

For the British, it was impossible to see the Super Flower Bloodmoon from the sky. However, there were several live streams across YouTube broadcasting the event from 9:45 AM GMT.

total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a ‘blood moon’, occurs when the moon enters Earth’s shadow. At the distance of the moon, this shadow looks like a target in the center of the dartboard.

The umbral shadows move slowly until they completely engulf the Moons disk. You might think that the moon will disappear from view at this point, but that’s usually not the case. Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens, refracting or bending the red light of the sun to fill in the dark shadows. As a result, the moon’s usual bright white hue turns into a deep blood orange.

Space fans will remember that on January 21, 2019, the last total lunar eclipse adorned our skies. Overall, the celestial sight, which is both a full moon and a supermoon, lasted 5 hours 11 minutes and 33 seconds, with a maximum total peaking at 5 o’clock. :12 am.

