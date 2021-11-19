Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm, Chleb Ravenell Split





Separate. After more than a year of dating, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have ended their romance.

She broke up with him and they no longer live together, reveals a source exclusively to Us Weekly of Dennis, 30, and Ravenell, 32. There is no ill will between them.

The insider notes that the model wanted to remarry and have more children, after her separation in 2016 from ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6.

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Courtesy of Kathryn Dennis / Instagram

Her future husband should be this amazing stepfather to her children and someone who is serious about her, and [Chleb] It just wasn’t that, the source adds. They weren’t meant to be and even his friends got it. She has so much love in her life as with her grandchildren.

Before her split from Ravenell, the exes already reached a new romantic stage in April and moved into a house in Charleston, SC together.

So we got our first spot together !, theSouthern Charmstar captioned an Instagram snap with Ravenell in April. Let @ thehomeedit, and the peel and stick projects start # whichever they join.

Almost a month later, the Western Michigan University alumnus raved about Bravo’s personality, writing via Instagram in May, Happy Mothers Day to [an] amazing mother and shes pretty dripping.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in July 2020, sharing beloved Instagram snaps amid their ongoing custody drama with their Southern Charmcostar, 59.

Dennis had already dated the former political figure before their split in 2016. Shortly after their split, she temporarily lost custody due to her addiction issues. After undergoing treatment, Dennis regained joint custody before seeking sole custody when Ravenel was arrested in July 2018. However, the founder of Kensie + Saint lost custody again in March with supervised visitation on weekends. end instead.

After his split from the former college footballer, Dennis is on the hunt for One who can make his whole family happy, the source explains, noting that she has not rekindled her romance with the politician. The co-parents were pictured together celebrating Saints’ birthdays earlier this month.

Saint-Asaurus hits the big 6! Dennis wrote via Instagram Story on November 13. Surrounded by love.

The insider confirms to us that the duo both attended their son’s party but are not getting back together and are trying to be friendly for the sake of their children.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

