Benny Hill returns to UK TV for the first time in nearly 20 years





Popular TVs from the past, including The Benny Hill Show and Beadles About, are returning to UK screens this Christmas season with the launch of the channel Thats TV Christmas (Thats TV Gold).

The Benny Hill Show has been a staple in the UK for nearly 40 years, first on the BBC and then on ITV.

The comedian Benny Hills show has been exported to over 120 countries, but has not been licensed to British broadcasters in 19 years.

UK viewers now have the opportunity to once again sit in front of The Benny Hill Show. The first hour of Thats TV Christmas starts tonight at 9pm, airing a double-bill of the comedy classic.

Thats TV Christmas will also air four Carry On Christmas specials and last year’s popular festivals like Kenny Everett and Mike Yarwood’s festive specials.

Thats TV Christmas says that some of the content featured in the show will display a message on the screen to spark the viewer’s interest that it reflects the standards of the time in which the show was originally created.

Thats TV Christmas programming director Kris Vaiksalu said: “We are thrilled to be rebranding the rights to two of the biggest shows in British TV history, TheBennyHillShow and Beadles About for this season. This show is part of our national cultural heritage. It’s a national Christmas tradition to watch old comedy, but for 20 years, these special favorites have been missing from the festival.

We all need some festive cheer from last year. Our viewers were flooded with requests to show us that BennyHillland was happy to be able to make this Christmas wish come true. But Thats TV Christmas has more crackers. Weve organized the Christmas TV Nostalgia Festival, one of the most famous names in TV and music in the last 40 years. We want to give our viewers a special Christmas time filled with magical memories. BennyHill and Jeremy Beadle are back on TV this Christmas, so watch out!

Thats TV Christmas is a seasonal rebrand of Thats TV Gold, available in the UK on Freeview Channel 91, Sky Channel 187 and Freesat Channel 178. Many Thats TV Christmas shows are also available on Thats TV local TV network. 20 locations in the UK on Freeview channels 7 or 8.

Check out our TV guide for more videos. Visit the Drama Hub for all the latest news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/entertainment/benny-hill-show-uk-watch-thats-tv-christmas-newsupdate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos