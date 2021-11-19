Biden says US is considering diplomatic boycott





A visitor walks past the logos of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at the Beijing Olympic Expo marking the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Wang Zhao | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

As part of a diplomatic boycott, US athletes would still participate in the games, which begin on February 4, 2022. But an official delegation of US government officials would not attend.

The idea of ​​a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games is not new. As early as April, a State Department spokesman said the United States was in talks with key allies over ways to protest China’s human rights record at the Olympic Games in winter.

But Thursday marked the first time Biden himself had confirmed that a diplomatic boycott was “something we are considering.”

Biden gave the brief answer in response to a direct question, before quickly moving on to the next reporter. The exchange took place during a meeting in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that the announcement of a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games would likely come before the end of the month.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Human rights activists have long called for a global boycott of the Beijing Olympics, which they have called the “Genocide Games”. They also urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone or relocate the events.

But Western governments have generally balked at the idea of ​​a full boycott of the games, a move they see as unfair punishment of athletes for wrongdoing by the host government.

Beijing has drawn international condemnation for its “broad program of repression” against members of its Uyghur Muslim minority ethnic group.

In March, the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on several officials in Xinjiang province, the traditional homeland of the Uyghur people. These sanctions remain in force.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the treatment of Uyghurs in China “genocide,” but Biden did not use the word. Beijing denies having violated the human rights of Uyghurs.

Biden’s remarks came just days after a much-anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping was held on Monday evening. However, the summit produced few concrete results.

A White House spokesperson later confirmed that the Olympics were not discussed during the meeting, which lasted for several hours.

Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the US licensee to broadcast all Summer and Winter Games until 2032.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/18/beijing-olympics-biden-says-us-is-considering-diplomatic-boycott.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos