RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Reveals the Final 3





RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 had its ups and downs, but it finally made it to the Top 3.

This week saw the eliminated queen return as part of the Lost Challenge. Participants joked at their own expense.

Special guest judge Kathy Burke was also present to judge the Queen’s Comedy Skills along with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr.

Ella Vaday won the challenge and RuPeter badge and Kitty Scott-Claus was declared safe.

BBC

As a result, Crystal Versace and Vanity Milan lip-synced to the song ‘Hallucinate’ by Dublifa and ranked last.

The judges praised Vanity’s daily routine and said there were some fun moments, but decided she needed more confidence.

Despite surviving three previous lip syncs, it was time for Vanity to leave with RuPaul. “Vanity Milan. Don’t leave Estonia alone as you set out to conquer the world. Now step back.”

After the show, Vanity revealed what was her favorite moment from the series.

BBC

“Send everyone home.” She said. “I also said Raven is pretty! He told me to laugh more and enjoy the contest.

“That moment was a moment for me. I started to relax and realized I had to enjoy this moment because I never knew when it would end.”

She also added what to expect from her next. “The sky is the limit! Vanity Milan will turn the ground. Be careful!

“I’m not turning down a job! I’ll take everything you give me. Singles may drop, albums may drop, Broadway shows may… Watch out. The storm is coming. And booking fees. is up!”

World of Wonder/Ray BurmistonBBC

Now the battle for the crown is between Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace.

The winner will be announced in the next episode, which airs on November 25th via BBC Three and iPlayer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 is releasing a new episode on Thursday, streaming on BBC Three in the UK (via iPlayer) and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

