US Embassy in Pakistan repeatedly hangs up on veteran asking for help





A former US soldier in Pakistan said the US Embassy hung up on him several times as he pleaded for help and would not let him enter the building to speak to a government official.

The former staff sergeant, originally from Afghanistan, said he traveled from the United States to Pakistan in an attempt to help his family escape the Taliban and flee Afghanistan. He went to the embassy to seek diplomatic help for his family and for US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with special immigrant visas he said were stranded at the border.

“I walked up to the US Embassy and literally begged them to let me in,” the veteran, who bears the call sign “Legend,” told Fox News. “It was so embarrassing. An American citizen is not allowed to enter American soil.”

He said no one picked up when he tried a phone number. When someone answered a second number, he told them he was an American soldier and needed help. He said he wasn’t comfortable discussing details over the phone, given their sensitivity. Fox News obtained and reviewed tapes of several of his phone calls, confirming his account.

“They hung up,” the veteran told Fox News. “I called over and over again, the same thing. I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock.”

“I gave up, I gave up,” he continued. “They kept hanging up. No matter what I say, they kept hanging up.”

He said he “started crying” when he left the area.

“It was like someone was stabbing me in the back,” the veteran, who was released after suffering traumatic brain injuries, told Fox News.

Fox News has granted him anonymity to protect him and his family from the Taliban.

“We are aware of these reports, but for reasons of confidentiality we have no further comment,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News.

Afghan refugees search for donated clothing and shoes at the Donation Center at the US Military Base in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, USA, September 30, 2021. Barbara Davidson / Pool via REUTERS

A border teeming with terrorists, extremists

The veteran said the Taliban, ISIS-K and al-Qaeda were all on the Pakistani border, making it harder and more dangerous for anyone trying to flee Afghanistan. He said the Taliban had created more checkpoints in response to the increased threat from IS-K.

“They’re searching everyone,” the veteran told Fox News. “These Afghan allies that we have American citizens, holders of a green card, they must pass all these checkpoints and then not only hide from the Taliban, but also from ISIL-K and then Al-Qaeda. “

“And ISIS directly targets US citizens, green card holders, anyone with an Afghan passport wishing to go out,” he added. “They’re looking for these guys.”

In addition, the Pakistani government will not allow anyone to cross the border from Afghanistan, even if they have the proper documents, according to the veteran. As a result, Afghans are stranded at the border, unable to return to cities like Kabul due to Taliban checkpoints.

Afghans can bribe border guards for between $ 300 and $ 700 per person if they have a visa, but they will not receive an entry stamp, the veteran said.

As a result, there have been cases, he said, where Afghans traveled about 30 miles into the country, but were subsequently arrested and deported by Pakistani police.

“But this time, now, they’re giving them back to the Taliban,” the veteran told Fox News. “At first, they were fleeing the Taliban.

Anyone looking to cross the Pakistani border “is all begging the United States Embassy to intervene,” the veteran said.

He also criticized the US State Department for “bragging about how they are helping Afghan allies.”

“You are not,” said the veteran. “You are lying, you are not even allowing entry to US citizens.”

All US citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan with valid papers “have been offered the opportunity to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2021 (Kena Betancur / Pool via REUTERS, File)

Great help needed

The former soldier said he helped at least 30 Afghans at risk, including Christians and other minorities, enter Pakistan illegally.

But, it was not possible for his family of six to travel from Kabul to the border, as they would have to pass around 30 Taliban checkpoints, he said. They feared the Taliban would kill them if caught, because of the veteran’s work with the US military as well as their own work in the Afghan government.

In addition, his niece, a journalist, was a vocal critic of the Taliban.

Taliban members seated in a military vehicle during a Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 14 (REUTERS / Ali Khara)

The veteran successfully helped his family escape Afghanistan via an alternate route after his interview with Fox News, but said they would be deported at the hands of the Taliban if they failed to secure a passage within 28 days of arrival.

They tried to leave Kabul airport during the US airlift, but to no avail. The veteran blamed the Biden administration for its inability to evacuate Taliban targets, including his family.

“They made this big mess, and now they’re hiding behind those walls, and they won’t even agree to open the doors for a US citizen,” the veteran told Fox News.

He said all he had to do was go to the media and “ask for help”.

“I did everything in my power,” he told Fox News.

“If there is anyone who can help me, help my family, help all these other people, US citizens, US green card holders, our Afghan allies, please help us please. please, “said the veteran. “We urgently need help.

Those who think they can help the veteran or his family can email [email protected]

