Britain and Poland cooperate with multi-billion-pound Polish air defense system





The first Statement of Intent on British-Polish relations will see the two countries share pioneering technologies to develop NAREW, Poland’s future ground-based air defense system, projected to cost in the billions of pounds.

The agreement will provide both countries with enhanced security and defense development while developing and maintaining important technologies across Poland and the UK’s missile sector.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

This agreement will bring a step change in defense cooperation with Poland and pave the way for our military to operate more closely.

Minister Baszczak and I look forward to the development of the GBAD partnership.

The UK and Poland have historically stood side by side against a variety of threats and will continue to deepen their partnership in the future.

In the UK, MBDA’s Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) suite has been confirmed for the NAREW program. Flying at supersonic speed, CAMM missiles are capable of destroying modern air threats, including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles. Each CAMM family missile is equipped with an advanced active radar seeker that can see the smallest, fastest, and most covert targets through the worst weather and the heaviest electromagnetic disturbances.

MBDA UK Executive Director Chris Allam:

MBDA is pleased to play a leading role in the British-Polish defense partnership. This contract endorses the deep relationship we have with the Polish Ministry of Defense and the Polish Ministry of Industry and is supported by the nature of the unprecedented technical cooperation and transfer proposals for NAREW and Polish air defense.

By choosing the MBDA and CAMM family, Poland will have the advantage of a true European missile partnership, state-of-the-art capabilities and the ability to secure and develop highly skilled jobs in the defense industry. We thank Poland for trusting us and look forward to working with PGZ to offer this program.

The letter of intent was signed during the Defense Minister’s visit to Poland, reaffirming Britain’s commitment to European defense and security and its NATO allies. The Defense Minister visited personnel at Bemowe Piskie Camp in Orzysz, where British troops are serving as part of strengthening NATO’s forward presence along with Polish and other NATO allies.

Defense Minister and Minister Blasczazk also discussed the current situation on the border between Poland and Belarus. The defense minister confirmed Britain’s support for Poland, and Britain has firmly accused the Lukashenko regime of attempting to plan a migration crisis to undermine Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide substantial support through the deployment of British military engineers to provide engineering technical and liaison support and extensive engineering support to Polish soldiers stationed at the border.

Both Poland and the UK are investing in capacity building and military modernization, exceeding NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP. Bilateral relations between countries are strong and armies operate side by side on land, sea and air. Efforts to work together to face common challenges are supported by the Defense Security Cooperation Treaty, signed in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-poland-collaborate-on-multi-billion-pound-polish-air-defence-systems The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos