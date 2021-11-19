US Congressman: Here’s Why America Is More Successful Than Canada





This article is part of Watching Washington, a regular dispatch from CBC News correspondents on US politics and developments affecting Canadians.

What’s new

How does that go for a catchy political speech, delivered in the United States House of Representatives? A Republican from Wisconsin felt that Canada and many other places were less successful than the United States and offered his theory as to why these are “countries that fail.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman says it’s because of cultural divisions. In the case of Canada, he says, these divisions involve language. And he lumped it together with a long list of what he called failing countries.

“I never felt like Canada was as successful as America,” he began in his November 16 speech. “[That’s] because, to a certain extent, their elections pitted francophones against anglophones. “

He went on to say that this is true in many other places, including the African continent which contains 54 countries: “You are watching the elections in the Middle East, and it is the Sunnis against the Shiites. You watch elections in Africa, and it’s tribe against tribe. “

In other words, he said, when people in these countries “go to the polls, they don’t say what is the appropriate money to spend on national defense or what our highway policy is or what should be. the appropriate criminal justice policy or the length of prison sentences.

“No, in these failing countries, elections are a contest of one ethnic group against another.”

What is the context

Grothman has spoken out against the big budget bill Democrats hope to pass Congress, and complained that it included spending measures for minority communities.

He went on to suggest that this was part of a plot to pit racial groups against each other as part of a long-term Marxist strategy to take over America.

Grothman, one of the more conservative members of the Republican Conference, is a former state politician elected four times to the United States House of Representatives.

And after

The bill is likely to pass the House of Representatives overnight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the Canadian government are not happy with one of its provisions affecting the production of electric vehicles and hope it could be changed before it is finally passed in the Senate.

As for tribal divisions affecting politics, Grothman voted against an investigation into the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, when his workplace was attacked by a mob seeking to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power after an election.

The work of this investigation is continuing.

