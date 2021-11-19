Albania refuses to process UK asylum seekers Immigration and Asylum





Albania has vehemently denied any intention to deal with people who cross the strait to the UK after British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab confirmed that the government was looking at ways to deal with asylum seekers abroad.

Prime Minister Edi Rama never accepted refugees heading to wealthy countries after a Times report suggested that Albania would be willing to run offshore processing centers for those arriving in the UK by small boats from France. said it wouldn’t.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel began discussing the proposal in July when Albania signed an agreement to reclaim deported criminals from Britain.

Ministers see Australian-style offshore processing centers, which will arrive within seven days of migrants arriving in the UK, as a major potential factor in halting the record surge in strait crossings. The UK Interior Ministry is due to confirm that more than 1,000 people have arrived in the UK on Tuesday.

However, Rama told Albanias Top Channel: never.

Earlier, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Zhaka and Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko dismissed the report as fake news.

Raab seems to give the report credibility by telling Times Radio: We are seeking international partnerships that can eliminate processing in the UK to try and reduce the full factor that people believe can successfully exploit these routes.

The same old fake news this time on the front page of a respected newspaper like The Times! And btw I’m “she” not “he” who has always admired the quality of British media. sad. pic.twitter.com/UVcaiGt3N3

— Olta Xhaka (@xhacka_olta) November 18, 2021

Later on Sky News, Raab said this when asked if asylum seekers in the UK would fly to Albania.

However, Tirana reacted to the report angrily. Xhaka tweeted an image of the front page of The Times, saying: And btw I am not him but her who has always admired the quality of British media. sad.

Kirko told The Times on Wednesday that he was outraged by the report because Albania had said at least 10 times that it would never agree to this approach to migrants from France.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said: They write what they prefer without saying a word about reality.

I am a lawyer. Albania has no jurisdiction to decide whether immigrants are legal or illegal. The International Convention has detailed everything about the asylum seeker evaluation process. It is decided by the British courts, not the Albanian courts.

In a protest letter to The Times, Kirko said “there is no bilateral dialogue between Albanian and British government officials about a treatment center for illegal migrants crossing the English Channel”.

The Albanian government would never agree, he added. [the] It is against international law to open an illegal immigrant treatment center.

The processing of asylum seekers abroad began in Australia, first in Papua New Guinea and now on the Pacific island of Nauru.

Raab, who is also Attorney General, defended the UK while exploring similar ideas.

He told Sky: In this regard, I think it is right to look at the possibility of international partnerships for the international processing of some of these claims globally.

He said the government is trying to stop people from crossing the strait by boat.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, has condemned the offshore disposal plan as a desperate measure that is likely to be cruel and ineffective.

