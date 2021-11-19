The US Treasury Bill Market is a Dangerous Place to Dream





For nearly two years, a frightening question has haunted the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve. No, it’s not about whether the Fed can organize a smooth exit from quantitative easing; nor if it is the right time to change governors (and policies).

The question I’m referring to is whether the US treasury bill market is robust enough to handle any shocks that might arise from these first two issues. For while the U.S. government bond market was once considered the most liquid and deepest asset class in the world, in March 2020 that comfortable assumption was shattered.

Most notably, when investors became aware of the economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, there was such a spectacular sale of Treasuries that trading froze. This, in turn, posed such systemic threats that it forced the Fed to intervene with what John Williams, Chairman of the New York Fed, called “mind-boggling” amounts of liquidity support, reaching nearly $ 1 billion a day.

Fortunately, this intervention by the Fed prevented a complete crash. But, as a document released this week by an organization called the Interagency Treasury Market Surveillance Task Force points out, a much milder echo of that shock reappeared in February. And it could easily happen again soon. After all, inflation is now rising in a way that has sparked growing calls for a US rate hike.

Still, many investors are cradled in a “dreamland,” as Pimco founder Bill Gross told the Financial Times this week, as they assume long-term rates will stay low indefinitely. This is bizarre, given the outlook for prices and growth, which has propelled the stock markets higher. At the very least, it suggests that the bond price review is overdue.

This brings us back to the key issue haunting the Fed: Can this adjustment happen without another 2020-like freeze? There is good news and bad news on this front. To start with the good: 20 long months after this Covid-19 market shock, the financial authorities now understand the source.

The essential problem could be likened to someone rebuilding a house after a severe storm, but only propped up half of the foundation. Specifically, ten years ago, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, regulators tightened capital rules for banks in a way that made it too expensive to hold large amounts of Treasuries on their books. The move strengthened half of the fundamentals of the financial system – it made banks safer – but had the unintended consequence of causing them to step back from traditional market-making roles.

This coincided with an increase in “principal trading companies” (or high frequency trading funds), which entered the treasury bill business with their computer models and now represent 50 to 60% of the activity, like Gary Gensler, Securities and Chairman of the Foreign Exchange Commission, noted this week.

When market conditions are calm, PTFs create a solid and liquid foundation for trading. But in a crisis, they have no incentive to act as market makers, are more likely to flee and, as the IAWG paper notes, when some large holders of Treasury bonds – especially investors foreigners – reduced their exposure in March 2020, nothing could absorb the shock sale.

What made the situation doubly pernicious was that some hedge funds had built huge hidden positions in derivatives. The poorly regulated foundations of the system, in other words, created big cracks, even though the banks were safe.

The bad news is that there are no easy or quick fixes to these problems, even if the authorities understand them. This week, the Fed called a conference that pitched ideas for shielding the market from future shocks. Gensler, for example, demanded that these pesky PTPs be placed inside the SEC’s regulatory net. He also suggested that treasury bills be cleared on a central platform.

Meanwhile, Fed officials have called for more transparency, and Wall Street bankers – unsurprisingly – have demanded a reversal of capital rules.

Some of these ideas make sense. Personally, I would be wary of any widespread relaxation of post-crisis reforms. But it would help if the rules were changed to help brokers act as market makers in the treasury bill business. Indeed, this is precisely what the Fed did temporarily in 2020. It would make even more sense to introduce more monitoring of PTPs, through a clearinghouse or regulatory oversight (or both).

However, as so often in Washington, it would be extremely naïve to expect a very reasonable set of solutions to be implemented quickly. It’s clear that structural cracks have appeared in the treasury bill market since a so-called lightning crash – or freeze – briefly hit the sector in 2015, foreshadowing 2020. The Fed has since cobbled together small reforms. But it took six long years to launch a serious political debate. It might take that much longer to make major structural changes.

Investors should learn two lessons. First, they need to be careful of who replaces Randal Quarles as the head of the Fed’s financial watchdog, as these issues will partly fall on their knees (with the newly overactive SEC). Second, when the markets emerge from dreamland and reassess the price of Treasuries, there is every chance that we will see another market shake.

Unless, of course, the Fed continues to act as a last resort as a trillion dollar a day market maker. Which, of course, is not how free market finance is supposed to work.

