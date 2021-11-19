Albania criticizes UK asylum hub report fake news





Albania voiced contempt on Thursday over reports that it was preparing to host an offshore center to house asylum seekers in the UK.

Albania’s foreign minister, Olta Xhaçka, criticized the Times article on the issue, which incorrectly referred to her as a man, as “fake news”. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Albania would be “never” a country where wealthy countries could set up refugee camps.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel is under considerable pressure from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and some Conservative MPs to stop crowds on small boats.

Johnson’s advisors warn that if the immigration issue is not addressed, it will hurt the Conservatives in polls.

Organizations representing refugees note that a significant increase in the number of people arriving in the UK by boat, while a decrease in the number of people arriving via other routes means a decline in overall arrivals. The UK had received asylum applications from 37,235 by June this year, down 4% from the same period a year ago.

The Times reported that “cautious conversations” were underway between London and Tirana about the possibility of a hub being set up, which could be held while migrant claims are being considered.

Media reports earlier this year suggested that it could establish a maritime center in Morocco, Turkey, Rwanda, Gibraltar or the Isle of Man. Local authorities have denied that such centers could be accommodated. Interior Department officials considered setting up a processing center on British-owned Ascension Island or St. Helena in the South Atlantic, despite plans abandoned last year.

In July, Albania became the first European country to sign an agreement to reclaim its citizens who failed to apply for asylum in the UK, its citizens deported as foreign criminals, and Albanians who stayed in the UK. Visa.

The Nationality and Borders Act, currently passing through Parliament, will be the first to curb the rights of those who have successfully applied for asylum in the UK after violating immigration rules to enter the UK. British courts have generally interpreted the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention as prohibiting the UK from discriminating against people who have violated immigration laws to seek asylum in the UK.

“Albania will not be a country where wealthy countries set up camps for refugees,” said Rama. Absolutely!” he said.

Xhaçka tweeted: “This time the same old fake news got on the front pages of respected newspapers like The Times! And btw I’m not ‘he’ but ‘she’ who has always admired the quality of British media. Sad.”

So far this year, around 23,500 people have arrived in the UK in small boats, more than double the total for 2020. On one day, over 1,000 people arrived in England as part of the smugglers’ obvious tactics. sail.

The Interior Ministry says migrants crossing are putting their lives at risk and it is “essential” to do everything possible to “break the business model” of the smugglers. Immigrants re-emphasized the view that they should apply for asylum in the first safe country they arrive.

“As part of the response, it is important to have a maritime deterrent in the straits and work with international partners to end this dangerous journey,” he said.

