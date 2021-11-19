Strike on US base was Iranian response to Israeli attack, officials say





An armed drone strike last month on a US military base in southern Syria was Iranian retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Syria, according to eight US and Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issues. intelligence.

The drone attack, which claimed no casualties, would be the first time Iran has led a military strike against the United States in response to an attack by Israel, an escalation of Iran’s phantom war with Israel posing new dangers for US forces in the Middle East. East.

Five so-called suicide drones were launched at the US base at Al Tanf on October 20 in what US Central Command described as a deliberate and coordinated attack. Only two exploded on impact, but they were loaded with ball bearings and shrapnel with a clear intent to kill, a senior US military official said.

Most of the 200 US soldiers stationed at the base, whose primary role is to train Syrian militias to fight Islamic State, had been evacuated hours earlier after being warned by Israeli intelligence, the officials said. responsible.

US officials said they believed Iran led and supplied the proxy forces that carried out the attack.

They were reluctant to divulge more details of the attack, and a Pentagon spokesperson declined to publicly accuse Iran, in part to avoid overturning talks to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran, which are expected to resume. at the end of the month.

However, Israeli and US intelligence officials said they had intelligence that Iran was behind the operation. Because three of the drones did not explode, US officials were able to study them and determine that they were using the same technology as the drones used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

Iran did not take responsibility for the attack, although Iranian media applauded it.

There have been a number of such incidents where they have accused Iran without any evidence or documents, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference last week. The countries that have established military bases in Syria without the invitation of the Syrian central government, pursue terrorism policies and support terrorist countries are the real root of the instability in the region and in Syria.

A Telegram channel run by affiliates of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strike was a response to the United States allowing Israeli attacks on resistance forces in eastern Syria. The militia commanders, he said, concluded that they had to pull the teeth of the serpent, that is, the United States.

The US base sits on a road serving as a lifeline for Iranian-backed forces along a strategic corridor stretching from Tehran through Iraq and Syria to southern Lebanon and the Israeli border.

Senior US and Israeli officials said they had intelligence that the drone attack was in retaliation for several recent Israeli strikes against Iranian forces in Syria.

On October 8, Israel fired missiles at an air base in central Syria which, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, serves as Iran’s military headquarters.

On October 13, Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian military targets near the cities of Palmyra and Homs in central Syria, killing three pro-Iran militias and a Syrian soldier. Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate.

On October 16, an Israeli sniper assassinated Midhat Saleh, a senior Syrian official who, according to Israeli intelligence, was working with Iran to establish military infrastructure along the border for an attack on Israel.

Iranian forces first traveled to Syria to defend President Bashar al-Assad against a rebellion that began in 2011, and used the ensuing civil war as an opportunity to build militias and infrastructure military directed against Israel. Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on Iranian targets in Syria since 2013.

The US official said the Iranians were reluctant to attack Israel for fear of reprisal, so they did the best thing besides hitting the Americans. The official said Iran wanted to avoid a direct confrontation with the Americans but took a great risk of attacking Al Tanf, who could have killed American soldiers, forcing a US military response.

Two senior US officials said Iran may think the drone strike would be seen as the initiative of the militias rather than Iran.

US officials have said that the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria, Javad Ghaffari, is an aggressive supporter of the use of military force to drive US troops out of Iraq and Syria. But officials said it was not clear to what extent the leaders of the groups in Iran agreed with this approach.

The US response has been to announce new sanctions against two senior members of the Revolutionary Guards, two other Iranians, and two companies that the United States claims are affiliated with the Guardian drone program.

U.S. officials have said they doubt new sanctions will have enough bite to do much good.

Iran appears to have attacked third parties in response to Israeli attacks in the past.

In 2019, about two weeks after Israel attacked a missile production facility in Beirut owned by Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon, Saudi oil facilities were attacked with suicide drones and missiles from cruise. US officials said Iran carried out the attack. Iran denied it.

The United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia have all been part of an anti-Iran coalition to varying degrees, and Iranian officials view all three as a unique threat. In this case, said U.S. and UAE intelligence officials, Iran attacked Saudi Arabia because it feared a direct confrontation with Israel.

The attack on Al Tanf is the latest in a series of increasingly tense military exchanges and clashes between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Iran seized an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea last month after meeting with the US Navy, but the two sides have given very different accounts of who the tanker was and what exactly had happened. pass.

Separately, US officials complained this month that several drones, believed to be Iranian, had dangerous and unprofessional interaction with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex as the ship left the Strait of Hormuz. .

In July, an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned shipping company was attacked off the coast of Oman, killing two British and Romanian crew members. Israeli and US officials said the attack appeared to have been carried out by several Iranian drones that crashed into living quarters below the ships command center.

The strike was the first Iranian attack in the maritime conflict known to have killed civilians.

Farnaz Fassihi contributed reporting.

