Coronavirus is on the rise in Europe. What does it mean for the UK? | News

Last week, Boris Johnson said he was seeing storm clouds gathering over parts of continental Europe. We’ve been here before and remember what happens when the waves start rolling in.

The prime minister’s warning was filled with ominous premonitions for anyone who lived last winter when the stubbornly optimistic government refused to impose coronavirus restrictions on Christmas and was forced to reverse its stance at the last minute. This move has proven far more deadly than the first and has fundamentally changed the way many people think about the coronavirus, the second wave of long, gloomy waves that soon dispelled all hope that we could soon turn the page and get back to our normal lives. I confirmed the severity. it was before

A year later, Johnson was right. The situation in Europe is problematic. In Germany, cases are at their highest level since the epidemic began. In the Netherlands, curfews and orders to play in empty stadiums have been re-enacted. The daily mortality rate in Croatia is higher than a year ago. Last week, Reuters reported that the continent accounted for more than half of global infections and half of new deaths.

For the UK, this is reason to be concerned, but there are reasons to be more optimistic. In this episode, The Guardian’s science editor, Ian Sample, talks about Nosheen Iqbal and its complex picture. He explains why things can vary across the strait, reflecting factors ranging from the initial prevalence of delta mutations to vaccination rates in the UK. And he sees the possible impact of antiviral treatments that could significantly impact the damage caused by COVID-19. Finally, he answers the question on the lips of every listener. Will he go to the Christmas party?

Photo: Mark Makela/Reuters

