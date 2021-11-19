ConstitutionDAO’s bold crypto bid for the U.S. Constitution fails – TechCrunch





There are 13 surviving copies of the original printing of the Constitution of the United States. Today, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) announced that it had lost its bid to buy from art dealer Sothebys after a high-stakes bidding war that caught the internet’s attention. Yet the daring rise of DAO, a group of people who met on the internet, is a unique case study of the art of passing groups of people into crypto, one meme and one auction at a time. .

After a brief wave of excitement on Twitter, where some members of the group mistakenly announced that they won in a live chat on Twitter Spaces, the group released a statement saying they ultimately lost. The group “broke records for the most participatory money in less than 72 hours,” the statement said.

An organizer told the group’s Discord channel that he lost because he did not raise enough money to establish a reserve necessary to maintain and maintain the document on an ongoing basis. ConstitutionDAO participants will be able to get their money back, less gasoline costs, according to the group. Since there are no governance tokens that have been issued to participants yet, returning money could be even more complicated if some members wish to stay in the group.

Austin Cain and Graham Novak, two 25-year-old Atlanta residents working in finance, first launched a Discord chat to kick off the effort, which now has more than 8,000 members. Within a week of its launch, DAO has raised over $ 40 million worth of ETH on Juicebox, an early stage DAO platform.

The effort, widely deployed via Twitter and a burgeoning Discord server, is a window into what a community effort might look like in a Web3 universe, where shared ownership and transparency are guiding principles. There is widespread interest in the opportunities presented by the DAO structure – the value governed by DAO treasuries now exceeds $ 6 billion, by some estimates.

Last week Daniel Monteagudo got a message at 7:57 p.m. from a friend asking if he wanted to make a call in three minutes with other people who wanted to buy the Constitution using ETH. He finished the movie he was watching, jumped on the phone and decided to support the cause: he has so far invested $ 1,000 of his own money and currently manages ConstitutionDAO’s Twitter account.

Unlike most DAOs, ConstitutionDAO is not limited by tokens, which means that someone joining Discord for the community does not need to have invested in the organization. It’s different from, say, a Bored Apes Yacht Club, where users need to be able to afford one of the expensive NFTs in order to gain access to the members-only community.

It was really strange, said Monteagudo, of the momentum of the project so far – which has attracted over 19,000 members, including Grimes, to join the DAO. But I think people are excited to raise a ton of money very quickly to mobilize action towards a specific goal.

Using a third-party dashboard, Monteagudo estimates that 13% of ConstitutionDAO contributors are using ETH for the first time. The same platform reports that around 44% of people who have contributed to ConstitutionDAO have less than 40 transactions in their name.

The thrill of bringing people into crypto is therefore an exciting side effect of ConstitutionDAO, no matter how theatrical it may sound. It gives people a way to understand the impact and feel of a decentralized community, while also appealing to their emotions in a way that the U.S. Constitution might be able to do on an abstract work of art.

DAOs help large groups of people work together around the world. Businesses can do this, but they tend to take a long time to set up and it can be difficult to pay people across borders, he said. With DAOs it is easy to create a global organization.

The multitude of new users can be exciting, but it also means that someone has a responsibility to educate new cryptocurrencies on where their money is going – and even if it will return. At first, for example, the ConstitutionDAO team had to change their rationale for owning a piece of the Constitution to get you governance tokens so that contributors understood exactly how their money would be spent.

I just think because the Constitution is the reason a lot of people – let’s say 3,000 people, have gotten into crypto, so I kind of feel responsible for making sure they’re doing it right, said Monteagudo.

Upstream founder Alexander Taub wants to do away with the term “DAO” altogether; instead, his company takes a page from the Dapper Labs book and renames the structure to “collectives.”

We are not reinventing the wheel. Pooling money with friends has been around for a long time, paying dues with communities has been around for a long time, Taub said. Instead, DAOs are a bet made by individuals who want one of two things, the founder continued: to make money or to gain a sense of belonging and transparency within a community. This last piece, while more promising, seems less sought after, discussed and discussed at the moment.

This is part of the reason why Upstream announced today that it is creating a platform to offer DAO-in-a-box. He envisions a world where collective members can contribute money to a shared ETH wallet, draft proposals on how the money should be used, vote on decisions and choose delegates to have more voting power in the within the community. By creating a comprehensive space for users to configure DAOs, Taub believes there will be more clarity around governance and compliance.

The Upstream collective is going to be a lot of people for the first time in a DAO and use a Metamask, Ethereum wallet and get used to it, Taub said. It’s a good thing in general that more people understand the future of how the money is going to flow because we’ve crossed the chasm.

Upstream is just one of the many startups that have recently entered the fray to accelerate the development of DAO. Andreessen Horowitz backed DAO tool builder Syndicate in August, and Utopia Labs raised $ 1.5 million for a DAO operating system in October.

While groups like ConstitutionDAO embody the promise for DAO supporters of the emerging structure, they are not immune to the criticisms generally leveled against new crypto technology. Some view ConstitutionDAO as just a stunt buy, pointing to the large number of alternative uses for the millions of dollars spent to purchase the document.

Attention-grabbing programs have helped people understand the power of new technologies like NFTs, but they aren’t and shouldn’t be crypto’s only draw. That said, as is often the case in the early days of new technology, an event that appeals to those new to crypto can be useful for education, albeit imperfectly.

Beyond organizing to bid on rare historical documents, DAOs have a wide range of potential use cases. There are designer DAOs like Mirror that allow people to monetize their work in a fractional way and projects like PieDAO that use structure to make business decisions similar to a company. The most important DeFi (decentralized finance) lending platforms, such as Uniswap and AAVE, are governed by DAOs.

Some established DAOs that were launched for the purpose of making a one-time purchase have since expanded their reach. PleasrDAO, for example, was originally created to purchase a Uniswap NFT artwork, but has since made inroads into DeFi and launched an incubator. Because it has gained so much popularity and attracted abundant resources, ConstitutionDAO could easily do the same.

Taub envisions potential long-term uses for DAOs that could serve the public interest – for example, in local government, where city residents could vote directly on how treasury funds are used. But Taub also recognizes that their novelty and association with a notoriously homogeneous, white, male Web3 community means DAOs have a long way to go.

It should be noted that the governance token structure that underlies many DAOs awards voting rights based on the amount of money each individual has donated. ConstitutionDAO will likely sport this structure in the future, although ConstitutionDAO’s Discord chat is open to everyone for now. So while DAOs offer transparency and ownership, it might be an exaggeration to call them democratic, as those who cannot afford higher stakes will not have the same level of voice over group decisions.

And as with other emerging Web3 technologies, DAOs facilitate huge capital transfers with little formal oversight or regulation. Those who are drawn to the vision of the community they offer may still be afraid of losing their money or being victims of fraud.

Joining a DAO can involve huge risks, given the regulatory gray area in which they exist today. In most US states, DAOs are not governed by a concrete legal structure, so protocol developers and participants have increased accountability to the shareholders of regulated companies.

Until these obstacles have been overcome, DAOs are likely to focus on social groups and niche communities like ConstitutionDAO rather than pose a material threat to entrenched corporate and societal structures. But once the infrastructure exists, DAOs could move from crypto-curious user groups buying niche items and having fun on the internet to serious collective entities that act like businesses but can be more agile and inclusive in their business. their decision making.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/18/constitutiondaos-bold-crypto-bid-for-us-constitution-falls-short/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos