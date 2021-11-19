UK records most daily Covid cases in month with another 46,807





The latest figure comes as experts say they are “carefully optimistic” that there will be no spikes in infections over Christmas. However, problems can arise in the new year.

Behind the scenes at the University of Southampton Hospital during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

Image: Adam Gerrard / Sunday Mirror)

The UK recorded an additional 46,807 Covid cases, the highest in almost a month.

The last time infections crossed this mark was Friday, October 22, when 49,298 people were reported.

The pandemic also claimed 199 lives in the last 24 hours, according to official government data.

By comparison, yesterday (Wednesday, November 17) recorded a total of 38,263 cases and 201 deaths.

The latest figure comes as experts say they’re “carefully optimistic” that there won’t be a spike in infections over Christmas.

ZOE Covid Study app scientist Tim Spector says it’s clear that children and their vacations have become “a key role in the wave of infection.”

Sign of the Covid Test Center in Rhyl, Denbighshire

video:

Hadyn Iball / North Wales Live)

An epidemiology professor at King’s College reiterated last week that the British should be prepared for the coronavirus to remain in our lives, not just this Christmas, but the next five.

“According to the ZOE data, the incidence has dropped sharply over the past two weeks, but it is now maintaining a very high rate of 1 in 67,” said Professor Spector.

“As for what Christmas means, I am cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that children and vacations are playing a key role in the wave of infection.

Intensive care staff caring for a patient with COVID-19 at Christine Brown's ward at King's College Hospital in London.

video:

Full/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have a long way to go and we will be dealing with the coronavirus over the next five years, so a strategy that is much more forward-looking, not just saving Christmas, is important.”

He stressed the importance of “healthy behaviors such as working from home as much as possible and self-isolating with all symptoms” and wearing a face covering in high-risk areas.

But Professor Spector said the most important thing is to get a full vaccination. He said we need to redefine the term with three doses “to protect all of us from delta and from the inevitable new strains of Covid that are yet to come.”

The latest ZOE study found that those who received at least two vaccinations had a lower incidence.

Professor Spector’s comments come as new data suggest that the UK’s recent coronavirus rates are similar to those seen shortly after the second wave peaked in January of this year.

From mid-October to early November, the prevalence was 1.57%, the same as in January, and 0.83% in September.

The data showed that prevalence increased between rounds 14 and 15 of the React-1 study at Imperial College London in most age groups and regions.

During Round 15, which ran from October 19th to November 5th, prevalence dropped from its peak from October 20th to October 21st.

The infection rate among school-age children was the highest at 4.95% for those aged 5-12 years and 5.21% for those aged 13-17 years.

AstraZeneca Covid antibody jab ‘more than 80% effective in preventing disease’

