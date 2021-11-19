Rare copy of the first edition of the American constitution brings in $ 43.2 million at Sothebys





The first edition of the United States Constitution auctioned by Sotheby’s Thursday night in New York. ARDON BAR-HAMA / sothebys

Sold! To the highest bidder: The Constitution of the United States.

An exceptionally rare first edition of the United States Constitution was auctioned for a staggering $ 43.2 million at Sothebys in New York on Thursday evening.

The winning bid was more than double the pre-sale estimate of between US $ 15 million and US $ 20 million predicted by the auction house.

During the nearly eight-minute sale, when the auction reached $ 36 million, auctioneer Quig Bruning called the sale the far record for any document ever sold. The final hammer price, before costs, was US $ 41 million.

Who is the winner remains a mystery.

A crypto collective calling itself ConstitutionDAO emerged on November 14 to announce that it would bid on the rare document. The group reportedly raised $ 40 million through crowdfunding for the purchase of the Constitution.

While Sothebys has said it will not comment on the successful bidder, the collective’s official Twitter account said it was not them. Community: we did not win the auction for the copy of the American constitution [sic].

Regardless of the new owner, he has the right to brag about owning only one of 13 surviving copies of the Constitution from the first official impression made for delegates to the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress, according to Sothebys.

The document sold Thursday comes from the collection of Dorothy Tapper, wife of the late S. Howard Goldman, a New York real estate developer who died in 1997. It is one of only two copies that remain in private hands. In 1988, the same document was auctioned at Sothebys for only US $ 165,000.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing understanding of American democracy and seeing how the actions of all citizens can make a difference.

Prior to the auction, the document was on display in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas before returning to New York.

The “Official Edition” of the Constitution of the United States and the First Printing of the Final Text of the Constitution ARDON BAR-HAMA / SOTHEBYS

