UK-based subscription service Remojo guides men to stop consuming pornography. – TechCrunch

Hello. Welcome to Daily Crunch on November 18, 2021. Today we talked about how to turn audio into text and how to turn it off if you can’t stop watching certain video content. But first, don’t forget that TechCrunch Sessions: Space is coming out in a few weeks! Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3 Sweetgreens IPOs turned out to be pretty sweet. Whatever you think of Sweetgreens’ financial performance, it’s making a pretty good public debut. After pricing at $28 per share, which was above the target range, the company’s stock rose today, nearly double its starting value. Sure, you could argue that the company underestimated its public debut, but I doubt the company is crying. No Paytms IPO: But while Sweetgreen is running clover, Indian fintech giant Paytm has had a very horrendous first day as a publicly traded company. The stock is down about 27% in regular trading. Unicorn, backed by SoftBank and Alibaba, has raised $2.5 billion in its open market debut, so at least before the valuation declines, it has frozen its funds. Spotify is finally releasing live lyrics worldwide. If, like me, you’re live on Spotify, but tired of using your web browser to find song lyrics, good news! Now you don’t have to! Lyrics are on the music service and it looks like this:

Startup/VC

There are a few things to look out for at startups today, but first the Grammarly. The company raised $200 million with a value of $13 billion. This makes the company a diversified decacon or dragon or a company that needs to be revealed. Nevertheless, the $1 billion value criterion used to differentiate startups has lost all meaning. But $10 billion seems to be the new requirement for being a truly outstanding startup today.

A note from the TechCrunch shipping desk: the car of the future

Electric tuk tuks for the US market: a big play for Biliti. Tuk tuks are three wheeled open cab vehicles that resemble a cross between a delivery van and a motorcycle. They are popular in several non-USA global markets. But over time, as more people live in cities and more of us expect goods to be delivered to our homes, perhaps the era of tuk-tuks was close to the power of the American sun. I wonder how well this is in the wild. I don’t know if it will work. However, the Sono Group went public on the idea of ​​a solar car. The idea is that the car can suck up enough juice from the sky to power your commute. This means no charging cables, even if the car can’t go too far without some form of electrical input. Still the idea is very neat and we hope to have solar components in all EVs in time. Autonomous Apple: Remember the Apple Car? Aside from the Apple TV set that never made an appearance, Apple cars are my favorite tech we haven’t noticed yet. However, reports suggest that autonomous vehicles may be seen by 2025. The date is too far away to forget. And speaking of autonomous driving, Baidus self-driving taxis could be in 100 cities by 2030. By 2030, that number, frankly, should be greater than 100.

And now a sample of startup news from the rest of the day:

What if you play games as well as TikTok? It’s Snax’s idea to combine short videos with interactive elements. This may or may not be very cool, depending on whether Snax can get the crowd to provide content, or if it decides to do all the work on its own. Party rounds have their own party rounds. The idea of ​​the party round is that raising funds is a headache and founders need better tools. The service aims to make fundraising simpler and allow founders to take fewer checks. Help them organize their own party rounds. Funding events with a lot of small participants used to be ridiculed by the founders as a bad idea. So much for that old logic. Party Round used its own service to add $7 million to its account. Read about MLOps. Today’s news that machine learning operations startup Comet has closed its $50 million Series B just months after shutting down Series A may seem like another example of how startups are raising lots of money very quickly. However, Weights & Biases raised $135 million for its own MLOps work in another state. This is a category that is now considered inevitable and considered a lucrative long-term bet. We look forward to seeing more of these investments. Doorvest has raised $14 million to help people buy and manage rental properties. If you want to jump into real estate investing, your current options are limited by your ability to set up a small real estate company or invest in a REIT. Doorvest wants to make the first option easier for people and create packets in the process. Workflow automation is big business. Getting started on the workflow topic isn’t difficult by talking to Appian CEO Matt Calkins. Workflows are what RPA and other automation tools automate. And it’s big enough for Appian to see the startup competition. For example, Formstack has raised $425 million for a no-code approach to automating business workflows. MDM Investor Catnip: Today news comes that Kandji has raised $100 million worth of $800 million for Apple’s device management business, but remember that Apple itself is jumping into the game and another competitor, Jamf, is already there. . disclosed. Perhaps Apple’s corporate footprint is bigger than we thought. This startup wants to help people stop watching porn. If you’ve been spending too much time online in the past hour, you’ve probably heard of certain movements that tend to stop consuming pornography digitally. Now, porn is free and easily accessible as opposed to being expensive and available in physical form, so some people are indulging it. Join Remojo who wants to help men quit the media variety entirely.

And finally, accessibility:

Dear Sophie: Any advice on visa issues for new employees?

Dear Sophie,

I am operating in an early stage startup and have been responsible for hiring and other HR responsibilities. I am not thinking deeply about employment and am trying to figure out visa issues for future employment.

Any advice?

Double Down in Delhi City

(TechCrunch+ is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams stay ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc. Now you can literally swing your fist on Instagram. The next time Instagram encounters a problem, you can shake your phone to generate a message asking you to report the error. I’d love to dunk on this, but I really like it. Instagram is also adding the ability to delete a single item from carousel posts with at least three images or videos, TechCrunch reports. Want to look like a giant dweeb this Christmas? Some brands need to have a product. Stocks, our podcast, for example, should have commodities. But do Hulu have to have merchandise? I think so. Reports that Netflix was the first to enter a niche. And in the businesses that disappoint us today: California Pizza Kitchen has leaked more than 100,000 Social Security numbers. This suggests two points. First, why are we still so dependent on social security numbers? And second, the Chain will have to pay as much as a fine of one restaurant built on a $100 bill. Violations of this kind should be punished with a hammer the size of a Utah. Bad! TechCrunch Expert

