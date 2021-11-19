How Iran tried to undermine the 2020 US presidential election





Less than two weeks before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, tens of thousands of emails allegedly from the far-right group Proud Boys threatened to attack Democrats if they did not vote Trump. As officials warned at the time, the messages were part of a wider campaign of disinformation and Iranian influence designed to divide the United States and undermine confidence in the electoral process. Now the US Department of Justice has released an indictment that accuses two Iranian nationals of leading these email blasts and more, providing new details on a daring election interference program.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, are charged with conspiracy, transmission of interstate threats, computer fraud and voter intimidation. The two are said to have worked for Iranian cybersecurity firm Emennet Pasargad, which Justice Ministry officials say has contracted with the Iranian government. In addition to the indictment, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday announced sanctions against the company, four members of its management and the two defendants.

As claimed, Kazemi and Kashian were part of a coordinated plot in which Iranian hackers sought to undermine faith and confidence in the US presidential election, Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Thursday. . As a result of the charges unveiled today and the simultaneous efforts of our partners in the US government, Kazemi and Kashian will always look over their shoulders as we work to bring them to justice.

Officials said they believed the defendants were currently in Iran. The State Department announced a reward of up to $ 10 million for information on Kazemi and Kashian.

Court documents indicate that in addition to the campaign of email threats, the pair also attempted to compromise voter registration databases in 11 states and succeeded in one, where they were able to recover the private data of over 100,000 voters due to misconfiguration. Officials declined to identify the state, but the Wall Street Journal reported in October 2020 that it was Alaska.

The defendants are also charged with hacking a public media company that provides content management services to a number of newspapers and other publications in the United States. After detecting the activity, the FBI notified the company, which took action to block the unauthorized access. Officials say the attackers attempted to connect to the media company’s network the day after the election, but were left out. Iranian hackers have been known to create and distribute fake, seemingly legitimate news articles or even seemingly hack real news sites to post fabricated content.

The indictment also accuses the defendants of carrying out other types of influence operations. Once again impersonating the Proud Boys, they allegedly sent messages and emails on Facebook to Republican members of Congress, Trump campaign staff and reporters, claiming the Democratic Party planned to exploit the loopholes. security of state voter registration sites, alter ballots and register bogus voters. They also allegedly created and distributed a fake hacking demo video on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook that appeared to show attackers exploiting vulnerabilities in electoral infrastructure to compromise state voter websites and other platforms and generate fraudulent mail ballots.

