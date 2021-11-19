What is a lunar eclipse? Why the full moon in November 2021 is a partial solar eclipse and how long it will be visible from the UK





Britain should get a glimpse of the longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries this Friday.

This is the second lunar eclipse of the year, following the super blood moon on May 26, but it has not been seen in the UK.

This happens with the next full moon arriving on the morning of November 19th.

NASA estimated that at 3 hours 28 minutes, it is the longest partial solar eclipse in 580 years, giving you everything you need to know.

The second lunar eclipse of the year (Photo: AFP/Getty Images) What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon and tends to cast a shadow on the sphere about three times a year.

As the moon changes shape as it passes through Earth’s shadow, it has become known in some areas as a blood moon.

Its name comes from the fact that it can appear reddish when passing through the Earth’s shadow. This is because the only light that reaches Earth has passed through the planet’s atmosphere.

Unlike solar eclipses, all types of lunar eclipses are visible to the naked eye. The moon does not reflect and produce sunlight, so it usually doesn’t get any brighter than a full moon.

There are three types of lunar eclipses, and the Natural History Museum describes them as follows: To understand the difference between them, you must first understand how the Earth’s shadow works.

As our planet blocks the sun’s light, it actually casts two different shadows. One is the larger shadow moving away from the Earth at an angle known as the half-life.

But just behind the Earth lies a darker, narrower shadow called the shadow.

There are three types of lunar eclipses:

Total lunar eclipse: The moon turns particularly red as it enters Earth’s shadow, earning it the Blood Moon label. Semilunar eclipse: When the moon enters Earth’s outer shadow (half-life is difficult to detect). Partial lunar eclipse: When the shadow and the moon are not perfectly aligned, such as on November 19

Friday’s eclipse is technically partial, but it covers 97.4% of the moon’s diameter at its maximum point, less than in full.

There will be two total lunar eclipses next year, a total lunar eclipse that takes place on May 16 in England will be visible on November 8, but stargazers in the UK will miss them.

What time is the lunar eclipse in November 2021?

The full moon peaks at 8:57 a.m., so it is best seen in the early hours of Friday mornings and Thursday nights.

A total solar eclipse begins at 6:02 a.m. when the moon begins to darken before a partial eclipse begins at 7:18 a.m.

It reaches its maximum point above London at 7:20 a.m., but after a few minutes the spectacle shortens to sunrise from the capital.

The length of time the phenomenon can be observed depends on the location of the country, and those living further north have a longer and clearer view, especially in the northwest of England.

However, even in the best locations, you can miss the climax of a partial solar eclipse around 9:02 AM.

The total lunar eclipse will last until 12:03 PM, six hours after it begins, meaning it will be more apparent to people in the United States and the Far East.

What is an eclipse?

A solar eclipse works similarly to a lunar eclipse, but the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the nearest star (sometimes completely).

Until the next total solar eclipse in the UK, it will be August 12, 2026, and even then the sun will not appear completely obscured from our point of view.

There was a partial solar eclipse in the UK on June 10 this year, and the next (smaller) eclipse was on October 25, 2022.

