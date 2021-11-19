Empty shipping containers increase stress on U.S. supply chain





A chronic shortage of truck drivers is disrupting U.S. supply chains, forcing companies to struggle to get the products they need. But when Matt Schrap recently visited a truck yard near the twin seaports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, he saw 20 trucks idling.

The scene highlighted another factor in the country’s freight delivery problems: empty shipping containers. As they sit in ports awaiting their return to exporters, many take up space on chassis – the specialized trailers that drivers need to pick up full containers from Asia.

“It really ruins the work,” said Schrap, head of the Harbor Trucking Association. “Because we can’t get those frames back, we’re actually sending guys home. ”

The issue of empty containers has become a priority for port operators, shipping lines and the Biden administration as they strive to fix a supply chain stretched by growing consumer demand.

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said this week that 65,000 empty containers were on its docks, up from 55,000 a few weeks ago. Data from three major chassis pool operators shows that 90% of all chassis in ports are now in use, up from 75% in January.

At the same time, the number of container ships anchored outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, awaiting unloading, hit a new high of 86 this week.

The situation started earlier this year, when containers got stuck in the center of the country because some truckers did not want to bring empty boxes to the coast. More money could be made by carrying full loads, according to supply chain experts.

In response, shipping groups have started to keep containers close to docks, exacerbating stacking around ports, industry executives have said.

Caitlin Murphy, managing director of Global Gateway Logistics, a Missouri-based freight forwarder, said she had struggled since May to move goods inland by train from Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Normally, loaded containers would have to be moved by rail to inland points; they don’t do it anymore, ”she said, because the shipping groups that own or lease the boxes“ want these containers to be available to return to Asia ”.

She urged the Biden administration to focus more on making the rail service run smoothly, instead of focusing primarily on seaports. “Cutting the rail has choked the supply chain,” she said.

Keith Winters, managing director of Crane Worldwide Logistics, another freight forwarder, echoed his concern, saying ocean carriers have become more cautious about offering slots to move goods by rail, limiting the usual flow of containers to inland hubs.

The container shortage within the United States in turn affected exporters who typically loaded empty cartons of goods for international markets, said Michael Farlekas, managing director of E2open, which produces reservation software for sea ​​freight.

More than 80% of containers exported from the Port of Los Angeles in September were empty, the New York Times recently reported, up from around two-thirds in September 2020 and September 2019.

The United States made more use of “empty” containers, until exports of recyclable materials to China stopped in 2018, noted Lisa Ellram, professor of supply chain management at the University of Miami. “It has helped the ebb to China,” she added, as the United States imports more than it exports.

But the “chaos” in the ports themselves – which have tens of thousands of importers, thousands of truck drivers, nearly 20 different terminal operators and few centralized controls – is part of the problem, he said. -she adds.

Southern California port operators tried to unblock transit areas where containers pile up, announcing in late October that they would introduce surcharges on containers left too long at their facilities, with fines dropping from $ 100 per container per day.

Although the surcharges are not due to go into effect until Monday, Seroka said this week that the number of containers that would be subject to them has since declined by around 29%.

Shipping carriers have forecast six “sweeper ships” to pick up around 17,500 units equivalent to 20 feet of empty containers, he added, and two more are on their way. Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary, has welcomed their arrival on Twitter, but Schrap and others say it will take a lot longer to clear the backlog.

The biggest challenge for truckers is more bureaucratic, Schrap said: Without an appointment to return an empty container, drivers cannot free a chassis to retrieve a full one. But terminal operators inside the port complex will not accept empty boxes without knowing that a ship will arrive to collect them.

The Port of Los Angeles is working to encourage truckers to bring an empty container every time they pick up a new load, Ellram said. “They have to make it worth it to endure more delays,” she said.

If this is not resolved quickly, Schrap fears that the drivers who make a living commuting between ports and ports will be looking for other work. “It’s ridiculous,” he warned: “If they can’t find a job here, they’re in high demand. What is preventing them from looking for another job as a driver? ”

