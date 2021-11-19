UK Attorney General Invests in Tax Scheme Raised by HMRC





The UK government minister has invested in a tax plan involving an unused data center that HM Revenue & Customs is contesting.

Attorney General Sir David Wolfson QC invested in a scheme providing a tax credit of £134 million to hundreds of investors who paid £79 million to build two data centers in Tyneside in 2011.

Cobalt data center plans are the subject of vigorous litigation with tax authorities seeking to block allowances. In 2019, the Tribunal said the plan was legitimate, and last year it retained the tax deduction. The HMRC said the Court of Appeals is expected to hear the case in 2022.

A Wolfson spokesperson said: “Lord Wolfson has invested heavily in a government-funded regeneration program. Early High Court rulings meant that Sir Wolfson paid more taxes than he actually had to pay.”

Jo Maugham QC, a professional tax attorney currently leading the Good Law Project campaign group, said: This is constitutionally strange and unprecedented.”

Wolfson was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December and appointed Minister. He was one of London’s leading commercial lawyers and became QC in 2009. The tax system Wolfson invested in was designed to take advantage of the allowances given to investors who put their money into “business districts” in economically deprived areas. This plan was established just before the abolition of the allowance in April 2011.

A famous football player and comedian was an investor in the cobalt data center scheme. The deal was structured through two limited liability partnerships, allowing investors to pay 30% of the £263 million cost to build the headline, with the rest covered by loans, but benefited from 100% of the tax credits generated. Deductibles may be established for other tax liabilities.

Referring to the investor information document on the scheme, the tax tribunal noted:

It’s unclear how much Wolfson invested, but the plan had nearly 700 investors, with an average investment of less than £120,000. Wolfson’s Cobalt Data Center 2 LLP membership is listed in the Senate Register of Interests as a “non-financial interest” and is labeled “Building a Data Center.”

The two data centers built in Cobalt Business Park near Newcastle have never been abandoned since their completion in the winter of 2012-13. As of April 2020, according to the most recent account on Cobalt Data Center 2 LLP, “we continue to pursue interest from potential tenants.” Business Park’s website states that the property is currently available for rent.

In 2019, the Tax Tribunal in favor of the LLP found that the plan complied with the requirements of the corporate zoning allowance regulations and was not solely intended to generate tax allowances.

“We believe that the main purpose of the LLP is to [enterprise zone allowances] for their members. The LLP did not take it seriously in any other way. However, we acknowledge that this is inconsistent with LLPs conducting business for profit,” the judge said.

A spokesman for Harcourt Capital, which prepared the plan, said he could not comment because the proceedings were ongoing.

