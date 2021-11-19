Vinfast launches two electric vehicles and announces headquarters and manufacturing in the United States in 2024





Vinfast might not be an EV name you recognize yet, but the focus should be on the ‘fast’ part of its nickname. At a private event that followed day one of the LA Auto Show, Vinfast global CEO Michael Lohscheller spoke in front of a crowded room about the Vietnamese auto startup’s progress in just four years, built on one of its its core values, speed. In addition to debuting as a global brand with two upcoming electric SUVs, Vinfast announced Los Angeles will be its US headquarters and shared plans to begin manufacturing on US soil in 2024.

VinFast is the automotive manufacturing subsidiary of VinGroup, a Vietnamese conglomerate that develops everything from real estate to technology and even healthcare. Subsidiary VinFast was founded in 2017 when its parent company was looking to get into automotive manufacturing.

In terms of electrification, VinFast is working on delivery of its flagship electric vehicle, the VF e34, later this year to Vietnam. When that happens, it will be the very first EV sold in the entire Vietnamese market.

Last month we reported that Vinfast is ambitiously entering foreign markets, starting with the US, Canada and Europe at the same time. With its presence at this year’s LA Auto Show, we now know how ambitious this young automaker is.

Vinfast debuts as a global brand of new electric vehicles

During the first day of Automobility LA, Vinfast simultaneously launched two new electric vehicles for sale in the markets mentioned above. The simultaneous launch of the VF e35 and e36 is a great representation of how Vinfast likes to operate… quickly.

VinFast Global CEO Michael Lohscheller addressed a large crowd gathered around the huge Vinfast booth at the LA Convention Center:

We are deeply motivated to inspire our clients to be bold and join the revolution [of] Electric vehicles to accelerate the solutions that will make it possible to face this crisis. VinFast believes that the “future of mobility” will be that of highly personalized intelligent electric cars integrated with technologies that benefit life and our environment. These vehicles will do so while meeting safety standards and providing superior and comfortable driving experiences.

The two new Vinfast electric vehicles integrate ADAS with driver monitoring, fully automated parking and summons, as well as intelligent infotainment features such as voice and virtual assistant. Unfortunately, Vinfast has yet to share more detailed specs, such as range and pricing, but we’ll try to get them for you.

More details are sure to emerge when Vinfast begins pre-orders for electric vehicles in the first half of 2022, ahead of production at the end of next year.

Headquarters and manufacturing in the United States

The launch of Vinfast as a new brand of electric vehicles in several markets follows another announcement regarding its new presence on American soil. Yesterday, the company announced that Playa Vista, a neighborhood in western Los Angeles, will be its official headquarters in the United States.

The new head office spans over 15,000 square feet and has room for expansion. VinFast said it plans to hire more than 400 employees at its head office and regional office in the coming years.

In addition to its US headquarters, VinFast is also investing in regional offices, a call center and a network of retail storefronts to help US consumers familiarize themselves with the brand in an ever-growing electric vehicle segment. .

Finally, at a private reception after the Auto Show, Lohscheller jokingly told the crowd that Vinfast only had one more ad and then it was done for the evening. He then revealed that Vinfast is planning an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States for 2024.

Company sources told us at the event that the location of this facility was still being determined and could not say whether the 2024 timeline meant Vinfast would be innovating or starting operations. of production.

At the rate at which this automaker is evolving, it is not unreasonable to think that it aims to manufacture on American soil in three years. Stay tuned as the progress and details of Vinfast are revealed.

