Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said Britain and the European Union should settle the post-Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland.

Britain’s Brexit Minister Rod Frost will hold further talks with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro Epoby on Friday, warning that the UK could still unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland agreement if no major changes are made.

But Martin said he’s encouraged that progress is being made and that the mood music has changed.

In a BBC interview, taoiseach warned the UK not to take action to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol was designed to prevent the EU from blocking the border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland as a single market for goods, but it meant the inspection of goods crossing the Irish Sea from the UK.

Martin adds that the European Commission has come up with a comprehensive package of measures to address concerns raised about the protocol, and that some EU member states felt that efovi had gone too far in the concessions proposed to reduce the check.

He added that he believes that a serious dialogue is taking place between the UK and the European Union, and that where there is a will there is a way, and that both sides should work together to solve it.

Negotiations on a year-old Brexit trade deal were extended until December 24, Martin said.

When asked if he could trust Boris Johnson, taoiseach said: I personally get along well with Boris Johnson.

On Thursday, Frost told colleagues that an option to spend the $16 trillion remained on the table, despite speculation that the deal would close.

Martin said unilateralism would never work and it was my own opinion that using Article 16 would have a very negative impact.

In Parliament, Frost said Brussels’ rational tone at the talks should not be interpreted as implying a easing of Britain’s position and that Article 16 was still under discussion.

He said to the Senate: Whatever counter-message we think the EU has heard or read, our position has not changed.

Although Frost said an agreement was the best option, he does not recommend any outcome of the negotiations that he does not believe would protect Northern Ireland’s political, economic or social stability.

While Frost and efovi meet in Brussels, Martin will join leaders and ministers from across the UK and Ireland in Cardiff for an Anglo-Irish Council session.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said this is a timely opportunity to support dialogue and collective action between our governments and more important than ever given the current challenges we all face.

Frost argued that Britain was maximizing Brexit’s chances as the Teesside freeport went into operation.

After leaving the European Union, he said, he now has the freedom to do other things, including setting up new free ports to facilitate trade with the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/nov/19/uk-and-eu-must-knuckle-down-on-brexit-agreement-irish-pm-michael-martin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos