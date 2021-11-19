ConstitutionDAO loses $ 43 million at auction of rare copy of US Constitution





A quickly assembled group of crypto enthusiasts who funded an astounding $ 47 million to bid on a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution lost to a bidder with deeper pockets.

The group, ConstitutionDAO, said in an update on Discord that it failed to win the auction at Sothebys tonight, which sold for a total of $ 43.2 million. The organizers of the DAOs believed that they would not have enough money to insure, store and transport the document if they had made a higher bid.

The group got together over the past week, mostly it seems, because it seemed like a backpacking group on the internet buying some important historical document would be a fun thing to do. Somehow, they managed to get enough interest to raise a huge sum of Ether. Organizers say they will reimburse all contributors, minus the Ethereum network fee.

While not the outcome we hoped for, we still made history tonight with ConstitutionDAO, organizers wrote in an update. This is the biggest crowdfund for a physical object that we know of as crypto or fiat. We are incredibly grateful to have done this with all of you and are still in shock that we made it this far.

The bidding process, which should have been an exciting and potentially festive time for the thousands of backers who stayed online to watch, ended up being a chaotic and messy event. The offers were made in person through representatives who made anonymous offers on behalf of potential buyers. Bids quickly climbed to $ 30 million, then rose million-by-million over the next few minutes, with two reps slowly turning back and forth, conferring with the last pair of potential buyers over the phone.

But no one knew which of the two representatives was bidding on behalf of ConstitutionDAO. In Discord groups, people sent spam to guess which of the two reps was on their side. Even after the auction ended, no one knew who the winner was, and conflicting information spread through tweets and Twitter Spaces.

More than 10 minutes after the auction ended, the organizers of ConstitutionDAO finally released an official update stating that they had not won the auction.

Despite the loss, the DAO’s ability to raise so much money so quickly, spark the enthusiasm of thousands, and drive up prices against another wealthy party is the latest example of individuals organizing on a large scale. in line. We have seen more and more consumers coming together financially to meet broader interests, but not always in a fruitful or entirely consistent manner, such as when a group of Redditors sent GameStop’s stock and a handful. other companies soar in early 2021.

If it was successful, the DAO planned to determine future documents by vote based on governance tokens given to contributors and distributed through the Ethereum blockchain. With a loss instead, the DAO must tackle another logistical problem: returning $ 47 million in Ether and dissolving what had been, for a few days, a multi-million dollar organization.

