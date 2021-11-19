US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, says Biden





WASHINGTON President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as pressure increases to hold China accountable for human rights violations.

A boycott would mean government officials would not attend the Games, which are scheduled to begin in February, although that would not prevent American athletes from participating.

While meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Biden responded to a question from reporters about the potential for a diplomatic boycott, saying it is something we are considering.

The comment came days after a virtual meeting between Mr Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at preventing the growing tensions from turning into a larger conflict. As Xi cautioned the administration against supporting Taiwan, Biden raised concerns about abuses in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong, a White House statement said. .

Abuses against the Uyghur community, along with the crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong, have prompted around 180 human rights organizations and members of Congress to use the Olympics as an opportunity to hold China to account. . But while some see a diplomatic boycott as a way to send a message without punishing American athletes, others have questioned the effectiveness of retaining a government delegation when public attention is focused on athletic competition.

Whether we like it or not, the Beijing Olympics will take place, said Frdric Mgret, co-director of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism at McGill University and an international human rights lawyer. The question is, do you want to offer photo ops to the Chinese government?

Bipartite support for any boycott has steadily increased. President Nancy Pelosi of California this year asked the president to ban the participation of a U.S. delegation, although she said athletes should be able to compete. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Thursday called for a total boycott of the Beijing Games.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken told The New York Times last week that the United States is discussing with its allies how it plans to participate in the Olympics. It’s an active conversation, he says. The governments of Canada and Europe have also come under pressure to boycott the Games.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which is expected to approve any full boycott, has made it clear that it does not support a boycott that would prevent US athletes from competing in Beijing.

They have been shown to negatively impact athletes without effectively addressing global issues, committee spokeswoman Kate Hartman said of the boycotts. We believe that the most effective course of action for the governments of the world and of China is to engage directly with human rights and geopolitical issues. She did not respond to a follow-up question on what form of engagement the committee would prefer.

Biden and Xi did not discuss the Beijing Olympics when they met on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

But she acknowledged that we have concerns, noting human rights violations. Ms Psaki did not respond to an email asking if the president had made a decision regarding the Games.

The last time the United States completely boycotted the Olympics was in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter rallied around allowing athletes to compete in the Summer Games in Moscow to protest against the Soviet Union’s military presence in Afghanistan. This move is widely seen as producing few tangible results while providing Russia with plenty of talking points.

Understanding U.S.-China Relations Map 1 of 6

A tense time in US-Chinese relations. The two powers are deeply at odds as they vie for influence beyond their own shores, compete in technology, and maneuver for military advantage. Here’s what you need to know about the main fronts in US-China relations:

dominance of the Pacific. As China has increased its military presence, the United States has sought to expand its alliances in the region. A major potential flashpoint is Taiwan, the democratic island that the Communist Party considers Chinese territory. If the United States intervened there, it could reshape the regional order.

To exchange. The trade war unleashed by the Trump administration is technically on hold. But the Biden administration continued to protest China’s economic policies and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, signaling the lack of a thaw in trade relations.

Technology. The internet giants have mostly been shut out of China, but many US tech companies are still doing big business there, raising cybersecurity concerns in Washington. Xi said China needs to achieve technological autonomy.

It was seen as a propaganda victory for the Soviets at the time, Mgret said. It was seen as primarily punishing American athletes and having little effect on the Soviet Union.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney echoed that sentiment this year. The senator, who headed the committee that organized the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, wrote a New York Times op-ed calling for an economic and diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics rather than barring athletes from competing.

Limiting a boycott to government officials may be a way to send a message to host nation leaders while still allowing athletes to compete and protest oppression on the world stage, historians have said.

After Russia passed anti-LGBTQ legislation in 2013, President Barack Obama included three gay athletes in a US delegation to the Sochi Winter Olympics.

One of the most famous scenes in Olympic history took place in 1968, when sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists in a symbol of black power.

Diets have a habit of treating their Olympics hosts with an international seal of approval for everything they do, said John Soares, a history professor at Notre Dame who has written on the Olympics. Critics of a regime when it comes to human rights or other aspects of its policy say you don’t want to provide that seal of approval.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/18/us/politics/beijing-olympics-boycott.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos