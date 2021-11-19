These 8 US cities have failed an LGBTQ equality assessment





Eight cities in the United States scored zero out of 100 on the 10th Annual Municipal Equality Index, which rates cities and towns based on the level of LGBTQ inclusion found in their local laws, policies and services.

LGBTQ rights groups Human Rights Campaign and Equality Federation assessed 506 municipalities, including 50 state capitals nationwide and 200 larger cities on 49 criteria for the index. The criteria included protections against discrimination, policies for municipal employees and city leaders.

This year zero point earners stretch from South Carolina to Wyoming, and they all hit zero on last year’s index as well. But on the other hand, 22% of cities got a perfect score, up from 8% in 2012, the report’s inaugural year.

If you score a zero, it’s because you made that choice. There are certainly easy ways out of this zero place, said Cathryn Oakley, founding author of the Index and state legislative director for the Human Rights Campaign. It is a statement from their side on how they are prepared to engage in these matters.

Here are the eight cities that scored failing on this year’s Municipal Equality Index:

Florence, Alabama Downtown Florence, Alabama Robin Zeigler / Getty Images

Located in the northwest corner of Alabama, Florence sits on the Tennessee River, has a population of approximately 40,000, and is home to the University of North Alabama. The city made headlines in 2017, when several members of white nationalist groups, some dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes, staged a protest during Northwest Alabama’s first Pride Parade.

Jonesboro, ArkansasDowntown Jonesboro, Ark.larrybraunphotography.com / Getty Images

Jonesboro, with a population of nearly 80,000, is Arkansas’ fifth largest city. It sits in the northeastern part of the state and is home to Arkansas State University. Earlier this year, a Pride Month book display that included the children’s book The GayBCs sparked a backlash at a city public library, The Jonesboro Sun reported.

Southaven, Mississippi The Southaven Municipal Complex in Southaven, Mississippi Google Maps

Southaven sits on the border of Mississippi and its northern neighbor, Tennessee, and is just 13 miles from Memphis. The city, which has a population of around 55,000, made the news in 2019 after a same-sex couple said they were kicked out of a local Baptist church because the women would not end their banned marriages and would not repent.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma The Rose Historic District of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Denis Tangney Jr. / Getty Images

Located just outside of Tulsa in the northeastern state, Broken Arrow is Oklahoma’s fourth largest city, with a population of approximately 113,000. Oklahoma is the only state to have two cities that do not score any points on this year’s Municipal Equality Index.

Moore, OklahomaVeterans Memorial Park in Moore, Okla.Google Maps

Moore, a city of about 63,000 residents, is part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, which sits in the middle of the state. Moore made national news in 2017 after Ralph Shortey, a family-valued Republican who had served in the Oklahoma Senate, was found with a 17-year-old man at a local motel (Shortey was ultimately sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex with children – trafficking charges).

Clemson, South Carolina Hillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University in Clemson, SCMaddie Meyer / Getty Images

Home to Clemson University, this small South Carolina town with a population of 17,700 is located in the northwestern part of the state, near the Georgia and North Carolina borders. While the town of Clemson scored zero out of 100 on this year’s municipal equality index, the university scored 3 out of 5 on the annual Campus Prides nonprofit LGBTQ index. The university also opened Lavender Place, an LGBTQ living learning community, in August.

Pierre, South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, SDGetty Images / iStockphoto

With a population of around 14,100 inhabitants, Pierre is the second least populated state capital in the country, after Montpellier, in Vermont. Home to the state legislature, the city hosts many state events regarding LGBTQ issues. In January, Pierre made national headlines when a group of LGBTQ advocates protested against a bill prohibiting people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates. A South Dakota House committee then rejected the bill in February.

Rocks Springs, WyomingRock Springs, Wyo. Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Rock Springs is a town in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, with a population of approximately 23,500. Despite scoring zero out of 100 on this and last year’s municipal equality index, a Rock Springs church made history after hosting what it called the first pride worship service LGBTQ in the state in 2019, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

FollowNBC OutonTwitter, Facebook & Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/8-us-cities-failed-lgbtq-equality-evaluation-rcna5894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos