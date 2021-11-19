Will Europe’s 4th Covid Wave Hit the UK?





A preprinted study last week by a modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine calculates that many European countries could still face many cases and hospitalizations, especially among the elderly.

Researchers looked at 19 countries, highlighting Austria, Finland, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and Slovenia as the countries most likely to experience higher deaths and hospitalizations.

They explain this as a combination of lower immunization rates in older people, lower exposure to the virus in previous outbreaks of disease, and the older population in general.

NHS stress

When Boris Johnson talked about the gathering of storm clouds over continental Europe last week, he hinted that Britain could be next. However, most experts believe this is impossible.

The number is the highest since the summer when more than 14,000 Covid-19 deaths were recorded since Freedom Day on July 19th. Hospital admissions, which fluctuated between 700 and 1,000 per day for nearly four months, are now also beginning to show a declining trend: Booster vaccines work.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, believes that continental Europe is now lagging behind Britain.

He said the UK is better immunized than most parts of Europe because we had a lot of infections and now we have a booster jab, he said.

Restrictions in the form of mandatory vaccine passports and masks are being implemented again in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but the UK still has no restrictions.

Most experts believe that this is only likely to change if a new strain of COVID-19 or a pandemic flu suddenly starts to overwhelm hospitals.

“We don’t live in a world where things are good,” said Alastair McLellan, editor-in-chief of the Health Service Journal, when asked if the NHS could foresee an overwhelm. [in the NHS] And there is a crisis. We are living in crisis. We are already [ambulance] Nearly an hour waiting time for strokes and heart attacks. The crisis has normalized.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/storm-clouds-gather-central-europe-fourth-wave-covid-pushes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos