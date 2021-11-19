US Navy accepts first Freedom LCS since discovery of widespread defect in gear combination system





WASHINGTON The US Navy is satisfied with the solution to its littoral combat ship combining equipment problems, having accepted delivery of the first ship to receive the new system, department heads announced.

The LCS Freedom variant, manufactured by Lockheed Martin at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, has suffered several propulsion-related losses over the years. In January, the Navy announced it would not accept any new ships from Lockheed following the identification of a class-wide defect: the combination gear bearings failed when the ship tried. to operate at full power, the system being unable to withstand the pressure of the maximum power melting of the gas turbine and diesel engine to help the vessel reach speeds close to 40 knots.

Since then, subcontractor RENK, Lockheed and the Navy have undergone a rigorous engineering and testing process, program manager for unmanned and small combatants, Rear Admiral Casey Moton told reporters on Thursday. . Parties involved agreed the fix was appropriate and the Navy was ready to accept delivery of ships fitted with a new combination gear bearing system.

Based on the results of land and sea tests, Lockheed Martin and the Navy have assessed that the change in the design of the combination craft is satisfactory and, when installed, will allow unrestricted operations of the Freedom variant ships. Moton told reporters in a teleconference announcing the end of testing and acceptance of LCS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS-21).

Moton said the next ship under construction, the Cooperstown (LCS-23) is undergoing modifications at Marinette. The Cleveland (LCS-31) was early enough in construction to receive the modified combined gear system design during construction, as was the rest of the odd littoral combat ship class.

Additionally, the four multi-mission surface fighters that Lockheed is building for Saudi Arabia, based on the Freedom LCS design, will have the new combined gear system integrated without the need for modifications.

That leaves four LCS-23, -25, -27, and -29 under construction as well as seven in-service vessels located in Mayport, Florida, odd-numbered LCS-7 through -19 as the Navy and Lockheeds industrial team. must repair.

This process is quite extensive, Moton explained.

The failed clutch is inside the combination gear, so to access it, the Navy must enter the combination gear housing. To achieve this, within LCS machine spaces, it is necessary to significantly eliminate other systems that obstruct the people and tools that need to access the combination gear system.

Moton called the entire effort of a complex industrial enterprise that spanned just under six months on Minneapolis-St. Paul. The workers had to remove the other gear, install the new bearings, carry out tests in the port, restore the rest of the engine room, then set out for the final sea tests.

However, Cooperstown is halfway through its installation process and appears to be on track to take four to five months for the entire effort, as the team learns better processes for accessing and repairing the combination equipment.

Due to the complexity of the job, Moton said his office is in talks with Surface Navy officials on the best way to move forward on ships in service, hull by hull. He would not comment on when and where ships should receive the change. He said the St. Louis (LCS-19), the last ship to be delivered before the Navy stops accepting them, will receive the patch upon its post-shakedown availability.

On November 17, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday told reporters that the problem with the suit gear is probably the most difficult engineering problem we’ve seen on any class of ship since I’ve been in the Navy.

Moton added: this is a complex mechanism in the gear itself, so just the forensic analysis that had to be done by the team to determine where the failure occurred, especially in the design why the ‘failure happened, to be sure that was the root cause; consider a gear modification that would prevent these root causes in the future, which is a difficult thing to do on an existing gear; and then making sure that this fix allows full operation and allows the ship to do what it’s supposed to do, this whole technical effort was complex, is the best word for that.

It is still unclear how much this engineering and repair effort will cost the Navy. Moton declined to discuss the cost, saying the Navy and Lockheed are still negotiating who will pay what part of the cost of the engineering, testing and installation.

Defense News first reported in August that even under the best of circumstances, the Navy would still incur costs. The service maintains that the failure is a hidden defect, meaning it was present when Lockheed built and delivered the ships but had not yet come to light during the operation of the ship. If Lockheed agreed that this was a latent defect, both parties would share the cost in accordance with the quotas outlined in the original vessel’s construction contract. In this case, Moton said, the contract describes a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement between the two.

Gilday said LCS reliability is the Navy’s top priority for this type of vessel. The issue of the suit gear was just one challenge among many faces in the Navy. He said the service increased the lethality of ships with the addition of anti-ship weapons on the horizon, but the hulls needed to be ready and reliable to support operations overseas.

Our intention is to expand the use of LCS around the world and get the most out of this platform, he said. We were going to continue to overtake and get the most out of this hull.

He wants to see Freedom Class ships in places beyond the Caribbean, including the Middle East. He also wishes to see more Independence Class ships in the Pacific, compared to the two strong LCS presence the Navy has achieved in recent years, in order to provide more presence in and around the South China Sea and to give regional commanders have more options. to deter China or win a potential fight.

Moton said the fix would allow Florida-based littoral combat ships to transition from operations near home in U.S. 4th Fleet waters under operational restrictions to the ability to confidently depart their ports of call. attaches, to places such as the Middle East or Europe.

When asked how ships are limited in their operations prefix, Moton said this is a fairly small impact on ship speed and no impact on range or capacity. Yet, he said, the fact that a new class of ship was restricted in its operations for an extended period was unacceptable.

Megan Eckstein is the naval war reporter for Defense News. She has been covering military news since 2009, focusing on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, procurement programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when reporting stories from a ship. Megan is a University of Maryland alumnus.

