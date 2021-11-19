How Britain lags Europe for high-speed rail





Photo: David Noton Photography/Alamy Stock Photo.

New Statesman’s analysis of data from the International Union of Railways and the European Commission found that of the 16,346 km of rail in use in the UK, only 0.7% (113 km and 70 miles) are high-speed lines.

In Spain, where national operator Renfes high-speed AVE trains connect across Spain, 22% of the railway network (3,487 km) is Europe’s longest high-speed rail. A significant proportion of the Finnish (19%), French (10%) and Swedish (8%) rail networks are also high-speed rail networks.

Despite the UK’s lack of high-speed rail infrastructure, the government said today it would suspend parts of its proposed HS2 network. The new route was intended to connect London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, but the section east to Leeds is no longer running. Plans for an east-west high-speed line connecting Manchester and Leeds have also been canceled. HS2’s eastern section would have reduced the travel time from Birmingham to Leeds from nearly two hours now to less than an hour.

Instead, the government has proposed a railroad improvement plan for the North and Midland countries that includes upgrades and some new infrastructure, including a public transport system in the Leeds region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/chart-of-the-day/2021/11/how-the-uk-trails-behind-europe-for-high-speed-rail

