Ahead of the summit, Chinese nationals deported by US, China let American go





Shortly before President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for a virtual summit this week, the United States returned seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes in China, and Beijing lifted the ban on exit imposed on an American citizen who had been blocked. to leave for four years.

One of the Chinese nationals who was repatriated was a woman who was convicted in 2019 of trespassing after entering the hotel complex of former President Donald J. Trumps Mar-a-Lago with an electronics cache, according to a senior administration official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters.

China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

The move came less than two months after the United States struck a deal allowing Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei, to return home after a nearly three-year diplomatic standoff. China reciprocated within hours, freeing two Canadians it had recently detained after Ms Meng’s arrest in Canada.

Two American siblings who had been barred from leaving China for more than three years were also allowed to return to the United States around this time. Siblings Victor Liu, a student at Georgetown University, and Cynthia Liu, a consultant with McKinsey & Company had never been charged with wrongdoing in China. But their father, Liu Changming, a former Chinese bank executive, was wanted by Chinese police for his role in a fraud case.

The ban on Mr. Lius’ children going out was seen as a way to pressure Mr. Liu to return to China and surrender.

The series of diplomatic actions appeared to be aimed at easing tensions between the two governments, which have become increasingly divisive over trade, technology, human rights, the future of Taiwan and others. Questions. At their video summit this week, Biden and Xi did not make any breakthrough deal, agreeing only on the need to prevent friction from escalating into all-out conflict.

The American who was allowed to leave China this month, Daniel Hsu, has not been convicted of any crime in China. Mr Hsu told The Associated Press last year that Chinese authorities prevented him and his wife from returning to their home in Washington state in August 2017, in what Mr Hsu said. be an apparent attempt to convince his father to return to China and face embezzlement charges. Mr. Hsus’ father Xu Weiming denies the charges, the AP reported.

Hsus’ return to the United States had been reported earlier by Reuters.

The State Department has warned Americans planning to visit China of the risk of arbitrary detention and an exit ban. In most cases, according to the department, US citizens only become aware of an exit ban when they attempt to leave China.

One of the Chinese nationals the United States returned to China last Friday is Yujing Zhang, a businesswoman who entered the Mr. Trumps Mar-a-Lago club in 2019. After Ms. Zhang When questioned by the Secret Service, agents discovered that she was carrying four cell phones, a laptop and an external hard drive. They found an additional treasure trove of equipment in her room at another hotel.

Understanding U.S.-China Relations Map 1 of 6

A tense time in US-Chinese relations. The two powers are deeply at odds as they vie for influence beyond their own shores, compete in technology, and maneuver for military advantage. Here’s what you need to know about the main fronts in US-China relations:

dominance of the Pacific. As China has increased its military presence, the United States has sought to expand its alliances in the region. A major potential flashpoint is Taiwan, the democratic island that the Communist Party considers Chinese territory. If the United States intervened there, it could reshape the regional order.

To exchange. The trade war unleashed by the Trump administration is technically on hold. But the Biden administration continued to protest China’s economic policies and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, signaling the lack of a thaw in trade relations.

Technology. The internet giants have mostly been shut out of China, but many US tech companies are still doing big business there, raising cybersecurity concerns in Washington. Xi said China needs to achieve technological autonomy.

The incident exposed flaws in Mr. Trump’s security apparatus. But Ms. Zhang’s trial in Fort Lauderdale, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, did not attempt to determine whether she had engaged in espionage activity.

The Miami Herald reported this month that Ms. Zhang had finished serving her eight-month sentence at the end of 2019, but was held in police custody for much longer afterwards due to delays. eviction linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s Foreign Ministry also announced this week the repatriation from the United States of Xu Guojun, a former bank executive who fled China two decades ago after being accused of corruption and embezzlement. A federal jury in Las Vegas found Mr. Xu guilty of conspiracy charges in 2008.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry hailed Mr. Xus ‘return to China as a major achievement in the authorities’ 20-year pursuit of justice in the case.

