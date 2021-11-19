Rare copy of US constitution sells for record $ 43 million – ARTnews.com





On Thursday night, between two contemporary art auctions, Sotheby’s sold a rare copy of the United States Constitution for $ 43 million, making it one of the most expensive historical documents ever to be auctioned.

The edition was sold by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman and is one of the first 13 surviving copies of the founding document. It is the only version that remains in private hands. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new owner’s namesake foundation, which promotes educational causes related to constitutional history.

Two bidders on the phone with Sotheby’s President Brooke Lampley and David Schrader, head of Sotheby’s private sales, clashed over the edition, bringing the hammer price to $ 41 million, more than double its low estimate of $ 15 million. The document sold for a final price of $ 43 million with fees.

In an unexpected turn of events, a group of crypto investors organized under the name Constitution DAO raised a fund in hopes of purchasing the constitution, planning to partner with an organization to display it. The group issued a statement following the sale confirming that it was an overbid.

Goldman has kept the copy since 1997, when she inherited it after the death of her husband, Harry Goldman. Harry bought it from Sotheby’s for $ 165,000 in 1988, when it was sold by a collector in Philadelphia. Before Harry’s death, he loaned the copy to the Supreme Court for a year to coincide with the 1987 bicentenary of the ratification of the Constitution.

The 1787 edition is the final text of the Constitution printed for submission to the Continental Congress. Almost 500 copies have been printed, although only a handful still exist. “I handled the sale of this same document in 1988,” said Selby Kiffer, head of Sotheby’s international real estate, before the auction. “I’ve been keeping an eye on it ever since. “

Nearly 80 other historical documents belonging to Goldman will be sold in New York next week at Sotheby’s. Another group of rare items from the philanthropists’ collection will be auctioned off in an online sale that runs from November 23 to December 2.

