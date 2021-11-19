UK consumer confidence improves despite soaring inflation





UK consumer confidence improved in November despite a surge in inflation, easing some economists’ concerns about a spending recovery ahead of Black Friday and Christmas.

The UK Consumer Confidence Index, which closely monitors how people view their personal finances and broader economic outlook, rose three points to -14 in November, according to research firm GfK.

This figure is the average net balance between optimists and pessimists in five aspects of the economy.

This was stronger than the slight decline to minus 18 in the forecasts of economists surveyed by Reuters, based on data collected between November 1 and 12. This raises expectations for consumer spending on Black Friday and Christmas, an American-style retail discount tradition that takes place on November 26 this year.

Joe Staton, director of customer strategy at GfK, said a 7-point increase in a sub-index that tracks whether people think now is the right time to make a big purchase is particularly promising. He noted that this could be a sign that “shoppers are ready to return after a family reunion canceled last year and that Christmas will skyrocket in the coming weeks.”

These improvements have come despite a sharp rise in inflation over the past few months.

Soaring energy prices pushed consumer inflation in October to its highest level in a decade, increasing households’ cost of living and hurting their spending power, according to official data released on Wednesday. Inflation has also increased the likelihood that the Bank of England will raise rates at its December meeting.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at advisory firm KPMG UK, said: “I see as one of the downside risks that consumer spending is likely to decline over the next few months due to rising inflation, rising tax burdens and higher interest rates.”

But people’s perceptions of the overall economy have improved noticeably, and people’s perceptions of their personal finances for next year have risen slightly, perhaps reflecting a thriving job market with record-high vacancy rates.

Other non-standard spending measures also showed resilience.

The value of UK banking transactions through November 14th was the highest this year, up 12% from the same week in 2019, according to Fable Data, a company that tracks banking transactions.

Avinash Srinivasan, analyst at Fable Data, said clothing stores are “spending up spending ahead of the holiday season” as department stores, health and beauty parlors improve. Over the same period, Bank of England’s credit and debit card purchase trackers increased by 4 percentage points.

In the second week of November, the number of guests seated was well above 2019 levels, and trading volume at sandwich chain Pret A Manger continued to rise. for national statistics.

Consumer awareness and spending potential are important because household consumption has driven the UK’s economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic. In the third quarter, it contributed 1.2 percentage points to economic growth of 1.3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0f1ce5f8-194a-46c4-b933-645e2424d63b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos