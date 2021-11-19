2 Iranians accused of threatening American voters in 2020





WASHINGTON (AP) Two suspected Iranian hackers have been indicted in a massive election interference campaign aimed at intimidating U.S. voters during last year’s presidential race and undermining confidence in the contest results.

The activities, prosecutors say, exploited not only computer vulnerabilities but also existing social divisions to sow discord and confusion among voters. The Iranian cybercampaign included fake emails targeting Democratic and Republican voters with different messages, the distribution of a fabricated video that purported to show acts of electoral fraud, and an unsuccessful effort the day after the election to gain access to a corporate network American media.

The overall effort drew publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 elections, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an unusual evening press conference to accuse Iran of orchestrating a campaign. by email aimed at intimidating Democratic voters in battlefield states into voting for Trump. .

The indictment makes it clear that while public concern over foreign interference in last year’s election centered on Russian efforts to disparage Trump’s challenger Joe Biden, Iranian hackers were engaged in a vast campaign of influence.

U.S. intelligence officials said in a March assessment that Iran’s efforts were aimed at undermining Trump’s re-election bid, and likely authorized by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but there was no proof that Tehran or any other foreign actor had done anything to change the total votes.

The indictment, filed in Manhattan federal court and unsealed Thursday, accuses Iranian nationals Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian of helping to implement the scheme. The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the men, some of their colleagues, and the company they worked for.

The defendants, described in the indictment as experienced hackers who worked as contractors for a cybersecurity company, are not in custody and are believed to be still in Iran. But officials hope at a minimum that the indictment and accompanying sanctions will restrict their ability to travel. Each faces a wide range of charges, including voter intimidation, transmission of interstate threats, and computer crimes.

Asked Thursday whether the activities of the defendants were approved by the Iranian government, a Justice Ministry official who briefed reporters on a conference call noted that the indictment alleges that the company for which men worked, formerly known as Eeleyanet Gostar, provided services to the government. But the indictment does not directly implicate the government as the Justice Department can only rely on unclassified and admissible evidence it can bring to court, the official said.

Court documents allege extensive efforts to spread misinformation about the presidential race and to intimidate and pressure voters. Some activities persisted even after the elections.

As part of the cybercampaign, officials say, hackers attempted in the weeks leading up to the election to compromise voter websites in 11 states and managed to upload voter information for more than 100,000 people in a State.

Although the defendants did not use the information to attempt to alter the vote tally, officials say they created the appearance that the election results could not be trusted by leaving the false impression that he was. possible to submit fraudulent ballots.

They also sent Americans what officials describe as carefully curated messages designed specifically to attract and divide members of the two main political parties.

This included posts that claimed to be from a far-right group, the Proud Boys, who threatened Democratic voters with physical harm if they didn’t change party affiliation and vote Trump.

You’ll vote for Trump on election day or we’ll come after you, depending on the email, prosecutors say.

While the messages pushed voters to support Trump, they may have been designed to hurt his campaign by aligning him in voters’ minds with the Proud Boys after being criticized for failing to unequivocally denounce the group during the first presidential debate.

To Republican officials and people associated with the Trump campaign, meanwhile, hackers wrote Facebook posts that falsely claimed Democrats were planning to exploit security holes in the state’s voter registration websites. and commit electoral fraud, the indictment says.

Another tool was a fake video posted on social media platforms that purported to show an individual hacking state voting websites and creating fraudulent mail ballots, according to the indictment.

In September and October 2020, prosecutors said, hackers gained unauthorized access to the computer network of a US media company. Prosecutors declined to say which provided a content management system for dozens of posts. They tested the ability to edit and create content on the system, which the indictment said provided them with another vehicle to broadcast more bogus allegations about the election.

On November 4, 2020, the day after the election, hackers attempted to gain access to the system through stolen credentials, but by this point the company had fixed the issue and the hackers’ login attempt failed, according to the ‘indictment.

