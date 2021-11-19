Khloe Kardashian on Mental Health, Motherhood and Brand Management





‘Hello? Can you hear me?’ asks in a familiar voice.

No wonder I recognize the voice of Khloé Kardashian. She is one of the most famous women in the world with 190 million Instagram followers. The reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has followed the family’s life for 14 years and 20 seasons, has aired in more than 167 countries and spawned 14 derivative shows. So Khloé is used to thinking that people know her.

‘I am that kind of person,’ she says. ‘Someone would call me Khlo or Koko (her nickname) and I would say “Heyyy!” I must remind you that I do not know this person. They just watched the show.’ Sometimes it can get a little weird. ‘When I got married [to basketball player Lamar Odom] I’ve been trying to have a baby for a long time and people come up to me and give me sexual advice,” he said with a laugh. ‘It’s sweet. I understand they’re trying to be helpful, but it’s more than just talking about your sexual position with strangers.’

Dennis Leupold / Cosmopolitan UK

I’m talking today as this year marks the 5th anniversary of 37-year-old Khloé co-founding her denim line, Good American, with CEO Emma Grede. The US-based label has always promoted a healthy body image in a variety of sizes. In 2016, it became the most successful denim release in history, generating over $1 million in sales on its first day. , very proud of this remarkable achievement.

brand building

‘I feel like I’ve had Good American for over five years, but at the same time it feels like we’re just getting started,’ she admits. Khloé has spent more time with the brand since Keeping Up With Kardashians in March. And while the family is filming together again, she still has big plans for the Good American brand over the next five years. ‘It’s just global domination,’ she said with a smile.

When it comes to Good American, the opinions of her family, especially her sister Kim Kardashian, are very important. ‘We certainly give each other advice and opinions,’ she says. ‘Kim will send you ideas on what to do for the new collection.’ Kim launched her own shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019. ‘It’s funny because they have the same category brands, but at the same time they’re so different. She’s really good at giving advice.’ Kim is also a brother and sister to whom Khloé turns to when he is in personal trouble. ‘She’s a PR crisis assistant,’ says Khloé. ‘Poor girl. She’s been really calm and now she knows all this legal jargon (Kim is training to become a lawyer) she’ll say something to put you at ease. I don’t even know what that means. If there is any drama, I talk with her.’ Khloé pretends to be Kim’s voice, ‘she adds, “We’ll figure it out.” She makes a plan. She is such a little wizard. I feel calm or “why aren’t you mad at me! I don’t understand why you’re so calm about this.”‘

‘You can change it as you like’

Of course, being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty raises a lot of interest, so on all accounts Kim will be quite busy. It’s funny to think that the family was little known publicly when the show first aired in 2007. Khloé grew up in Los Angeles with her mother Kris (66), father Robert, and brothers Kourtney (42), Kim (41) and Rob (34). Her parents divorced when she was 7 years old.

Kris remarried ex-Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and they have children Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24. When Khloé was 19, her father, Robert, a lawyer, sadly died of cancer.

It was Kris who gave E the idea for the show! Producer Ryan Seacrest. She now manages all six children, who have earned millions of dollars (some of them billions) with the help of the show. First episode aired October 2007 – Khloé was 23 years old and worked as Nicole Richie’s assistant.

Cosmopolitan England / Dennis Leopold

Over the years, we’ve watched almost every intimate moment of her life, from meeting her ex-husband basketball player Lamar Odom to her struggle for pregnancy and their divorce in 2013. And her subsequent split with True, 3, basketball player Tristan Thompson. Has she ever struggled with concerns about her privacy?

‘I have my own time,’ she explains. ‘I’m sure there are times when I say, “I don’t do anything.” I have this great ability to block everything. Then, there are times when I am angry at myself for not being able to erase the noise so hard and loud. It’s a vicious cycle. You should take it daily as it comes. There are certainly times when we think, “Get this camera out of our face!”

Boundary setting

Khloé admits that these days she’s being more careful about what she shares with her fans about her life. ‘I used to share everything and everything. I don’t know if I’m getting older or I’m starting to be more aware and exposed, but you are healthier and more protected. We definitely want to keep some for us now. Growing up. You can change what you are comfortable with. It’s a good idea to keep many milestones private and a few photos public. People are still in our lives and they know what we’re doing, but it doesn’t have to be the whole birthday party.’

Khloé and her family regularly receive media attention. It’s something she’s used to, but understandably she still upsets rumors about herself. ‘It depends on how I feel. If you’re having a tough week, take a snap and start commenting on Twitter. Sometimes, I spiral. We are all used to having so much trash in the world, but sometimes it can be the smallest and I want to set the record right. Especially when it comes to family matters.’

Cosmopolitan England / Dennis Leopold

For this reason, she is often considered the most candid of her sisters. ‘But we all speak candidly in an indifferent way. I am a public speaker, but others may have their own opinion within the circle. I’m probably the loudest!’ “I used to comment more,” she says, “but I’ve been posting and leaving the last few months.” ‘Sometimes too dark and exhausting. When I feel I’m not strong enough emotionally, I have to know that and put myself first.’ As a result, she limited the time she spent online. ‘I don’t spend an hour a day on social media. I’ve certainly written more, but it’s really nice not to social media. That’s scary.’ It will be especially difficult when people comment on her looks online. Khloé has often found herself the target of trolls and criticism for how much she chooses to edit her photos.

family first

When it comes to True, Khloé is very strict about what they share on social media. ‘I learned that I can’t post anything because people are commenting and talking crazy! I said, “What are you talking about?” I remember posting a video of her talking. She was eating cut grapes, and people said, “If you cut the grapes, you will suffocate.” And I said, “I cut it!” I will not let my child suffocate. People make unwanted comments no matter what you do. So I try to keep True as clear and simple as possible for her. I don’t want that energy in my child. Leave her alone.’

‘When I feel I’m not strong enough emotionally, I have to know it and put myself first’

When she talks about True, Khloé is very lively. She clearly loves being a mother. She broke up with True’s father, Thompson, over rumors of an affair in 2019. Since then, the two are said to have been in a relationship. Khloé believes that being a parent has changed her for the better. ‘ It definitely makes more sense. And what motivates you to have children… you want them to be so proud of you. It’s not just work, it’s my manners and the way I treat people. You just do yourself a different way or I try. 3 is the best age. She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I said, “Where did you get all these words from?”

Khloé admits that her mother was a real inspiration for her. ‘I don’t know how she does everything. I have always loved and respected my mother, but once I become a mother, I have a different understanding of what it takes to raise a human. And if she wants to be the mother of six and the manager of all of us… I don’t know if she’s crazy or a genius. I learned a lot from her and she is always there for us.’

Cosmopolitan England / Dennis Leopold

Khloé tries to live by the same spell as True. ‘True and have a crazy work week with more limited time to clean up the weekend. There are things I can’t compromise on. I try to take her to every gym class and schedule it according to her schedule. I live and die on a schedule! It gives me a sense of peace because every day everything is explained and there are usually no surprises. I definitely get it from her because my mom has always been trained. I usually wake up at 4:30 in the morning. I go to the gym before my daughter wakes up and spend the morning with her to start the day. If I didn’t have a schedule, I would have been really disappointed. I’m a little distracted, but I’m less stressed because I can see everything.’

One of the things Khloé and her sisters also inherited from Kris Jenner is their love of fashion. Khloé tells the story of how she and Kourtney looked at the designer dresses in Kris’ wardrobe. ‘My mom has a great wardrobe and we go there a lot. She has some great stuff from the 80’s. She has a vintage Alaïa mini dress with graffiti. That’s really cool. I think it’s in Kourtney’s closet. Maybe she stole it! I’m so glad my mom has always been a little fashionista.’

Now it’s time for Khloé to go. Of course, this interview is only part of the complete and complete itinerary that comes with being a Kardashian. But it’s clear she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Dennis Leupold / Cosmopolitan UK

The December 2021 / January 2022 issues of Cosmopolitan will be released on November 23rd and can be purchased here.

