US Sanctions Iranian Nationals and Company for Suspected Voting Interference | Elections News





The United States accuses six Iranians and a cyber company of trying to undermine confidence in the country’s 2020 presidential elections.

The United States has sanctioned six Iranian nationals and an Iranian cyber company for trying to influence the US presidential elections last year.

In a statement released Thursday, the US Treasury Department said state-sponsored Iranian cyber actors carried out an online operation between August and November 2020 to intimidate and influence American voters, and to undermine voter confidence. and sow discord.

The department accused the sanctioned individuals and company of spreading misinformation on social media and sending threatening emails and a fraudulent video that sought to undermine confidence in the election by suggesting that individuals could vote fraudulently.

Today’s action underscores the US government’s commitment to hold state-sponsored actors accountable for attempts to undermine public confidence in the electoral process and US institutions, Deputy Secretary said to Trésor Wally Adeyemo in the press release.

Sanctions block any assets that individuals and business may have in the United States and generally prevent Americans from doing business with them.

The move comes a day after officials in the United States, Britain and Australia warned that hackers linked to the Iranian government were targeting a wide range of victims in the United States, including deploying ransomware.

Wednesday’s notice said that over the past several months, Iran had exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by hackers before they could be fixed and targeted at entities in the transportation, healthcare and security sectors. public health.

US President Joe Biden, who defeated former President Donald Trump in the November 3, 2020 vote, has pledged to fight hacking and bolster the country’s cyber defenses after a string of ransomware incidents.

Earlier this month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was sparing no resources to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere, involved in such attacks.

U.S. suspicions of Iranian interference in last year’s election surfaced in October 2020.

At the time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as repetitive, baseless and false.

The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the hackneyed claims and fabricated, amateur and misleading reports by US regime officials, stressing once again that it makes no difference to Tehran which of the two candidates would reach the White House, the ministry said. on Twitter on October 22, a few weeks before the election.

Foreign Ministry summons Swiss envoy to protest US allegations of interference in elections

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@IRIMFA_EN) October 22, 2020

The United States also announced criminal charges against two of the Iranians it sanctioned, accusing them of targeting voters as well as elected members of Congress and a US media company.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian 27, are each accused of obtaining confidential information about the American vote from at least one state election website and of conspiring with others to sow disinformation in an attempt to undermine confidence in the integrity of the elections.

The indictment alleges the men gained access to the computer network of an anonymous U.S. media company as part of a conspiracy to broadcast false allegations about the election, but their efforts were thwarted by the intervention by the FBI and the company, which the indictment did not identify by name.

As part of their alleged conspiracy, they also sent Facebook messages claiming to be a volunteer group from the far-right group Proud Boys to Republican members of Congress and members of President Donald Trumps’ campaign, according to the indictment.

He also alleges that they tried to access voter registration data from 11 state websites and in one case were successful in downloading data from a state website that contained information on 100,000 of its registered voters.

The indictment details how two Iranian-based actors waged a targeted and coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the US electoral system and sow discord among Americans, said Deputy Attorney General Matthew G Olsen of the national security division of the Ministry of Justice.

