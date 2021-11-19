Storm clouds over Europe but UK covid rate still high | covid





As coronavirus infection rates surge again across Europe, Boris Johnson said storm clouds are gathering over parts of the continent this week, saying it’s unclear when or how badly the latest waves will swept our shores.

The situation in some EU member states, particularly those with low vaccination rates, is actually dramatic. In particular, the number of cases is increasing rapidly in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

But what is missing from the Prime Minister’s remarks, and much of the media coverage of it, is the fact that the UK’s seven-day average daily new coronavirus cases is still higher than the EU-27 average and has been going on since June.

OurWorldInData figures show that the EU average has quadrupled in recent weeks from over 110 new cases per million per day on October 1st to 446 on Thursday.

The UK started with a daily infection rate of 505 per million people over the same period, nearly five times the EU 27 average. After peaking near 700 at the end of October, it dropped to 495 on November 10, but rose sharply again over the past week.

covid case graph

Although the headlines made up much of Angela Merkel’s description of the situation in Germany as dramatic, the infection rate was 536 per million people, lower than the UK’s 581, which is 30% higher than the EU27 average.

Slovakia and Slovenia are currently the most affected countries in the EU, with 7-day averages of 1,643 and 1,581 deaths per million.

Austria The country with the lowest vaccination rate among Western European countries is Austria with 1,395 people, 64% of the total population, Croatia with 1,275 and Belgium, Czech Republic and the Netherlands with over 1,000 all.

Other EU member states, including Ireland, Hungary, Greece and the Baltic countries, also have higher rates of infection than the UK. However, this is not the case with a few people, mainly with high vaccination rates and relatively strict social distancing rules.

These include France with 201 daily infections per million people, Italy 138, Spain 95 and Portugal, Finland and Sweden. Infection rates in Romania and Bulgaria, formerly the most affected countries in the EU, are also much lower now.

Vaccination Chart

The WHO has repeatedly said in recent weeks that 53 countries and European regions are again at the center of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UK’s infection rate has risen by around 15% in the past 10 days, based on consistently being above the European average, which the prime minister doesn’t often mention.

